Lavonte David Named Finalist for Art Rooney Award & Let's Talk About Tristan Wirfs | Carmen Catches Up

-While we're on the subject of awards, right tackle Tristan Wirfs continues to make a case for Offensive Rookie of the Year as the season goes on. The way Wirfs is playing, he looks like a vested league veteran instead of a first-year player. Heck, PFF had him as the third-highest rated player this past game and he remains at the top of their rookie lists. It may be a long shot for an offensive lineman to win rookie of the year *coughs* as in, no offensive lineman has ever won AP NFL Rookie of the Year. But what is 2020 if not unconventional, right?

And while offensive lineman may not get the recognition they deserve from the general population, Wirfs' coach Bruce Arians has certainly taken notice of the young players' skills. In fact, he's gone so far as to expect a high level of play out of him at this point.

"I expect it every single week," Arians said. "He's playing at a Pro Bowl level and that's what we anticipated. He's doing it week in and week out, so that's kind of what I expect every week now. We had the one pre-snap penalty [on Sunday] or we would have had another no turnover, no penalty, no sack game. The offensive line got game balls – they had a great, great day. The only pressures really came from the tight ends.