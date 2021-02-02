Tom Brady After 40 is Still Experiencing Firsts

Since turning 40, Brady leads the NFL in wins with 47, he's won NFL MVP and has played in Super Bowls three of the last four seasons. The last time he did that? Between the ages of 24-27… which is nearly 20 years ago. Brady also played in more Super Bowls in between because, yeah, this will be his 10th championship game.

Only six other quarterbacks have done what Brady has done past the age 40. Troy Aikman, Jim Kelly, John Elway, Roger Staubach, Fran Tarkenton and Bob Griese are the only others to play in three Super Bowls in a four-season span. All of them are Hall of Famers.

Should Brady accomplish his goal of that lucky number seven Lombardi, he would become the first athlete across all four major North American sports to win championships for two different teams after going 'over the hill.'

Heck, he'd now have one more championship than the GOAT Michael Jordan.

"Michael is one of my sports idols," said Brady. "I think he's pretty incredible. For me, it's about being a part of a lot of great teams. To have the opportunity to play in this game means a lot to me. It's a lot of commitment and sacrifice by a lot of guys. Obviously, we are one game away from the ultimate goal in this sport. I've been a part of that ultimate goal six other times. They're all different. They've all meant something a little bit different to me. They've all been very unique in their own way. It [would] just be cool to accomplish it this time. I don't compare them to the other times. Those were all magical moments in my life. No one can ever take those away from me. Hopefully we can finish this season strong and win a Super Bowl. That's why we're here, that's why we're playing. It would make for a really magical season for us."

There's that word again: magical. Brady is just the fourth quarterback ever to lead two teams to the Super Bowl and should he win, he will join Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks to lead two separate teams to Super Bowl championships.

Brady may be at the top of the age bracket in the league, but he's still at the top of his game, which is why retirement is understandably not on the quarterback's mind quite yet.