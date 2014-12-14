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LIVE Chat: TB vs. CAR

Dec 14, 2014 at 03:59 AM

Live Blog Week 15 - Bucs vs Panthers

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Four Tryout Players Earn Spots on Bucs' Roster

On Monday, the Bucs signed New Mexico State RB Kadarius Calloway, Tarleton State LB Yasir Holmes, Georgia Tech WR Dean Patterson and veteran LS Scott Daly and brought LB John Bullock back on a waiver claim

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 Schedule presented by Ticketmaster and AdventHealth will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET and single game tickets will be on sale.

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Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Thursday

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more when the schedule gets released Thursday night at 7:30pm ET

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