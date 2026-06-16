Minicamp Takeaways: David Walker's Ascension, Rueben Bain Jr.'s Intelligence and Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Ball Skills  

Pressure of the Line

Buccaneers outside linebacker David Walker had a productive outing on Tuesday, showcasing his attack portfolio off the edge, collapsing the pocket for a would-be sack if it had been a live contact scenario. Walker, the Bucs' fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL in a training camp practice last July that landed him on injured reserve. He underwent reparative surgery and is back in action during 2026 minicamp. The three-time consensus All-American ended up having to fulfill a redshirt year, missing the entirety of his rookie campaign, but Walker has flashed out on the field during OTAs. He has shown the ability to attack the tackles' weaknesses, along with leverage at the point of attack and active hands.

"The last two practices he has looked more like the David Walker we have seen when we drafted him and he looks a lot healthier," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "He is moving and not thinking about his knee and you are starting to see the speed and the athleticism that he had last year so he keeps working at it."

Pass Breakup

First-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. impressed on Tuesday with his instincts. During the first team period, Baker Mayfield rolled out to the right and released a strike but Bain was in prime position and immediately batted it down in space as he mirrored QB1. Bain has shown his synchronized hand and feet movements off the edge and power/agility combination. He is already making his presence felt during minicamp and although he cannot bring the quarterback to the ground or tackle a running back, he has shown his feel for when to use certain moves in his arsenal and bend at the top of the rush for effective paths to the signal-caller. Todd Bowles praised Bain's high football IQ and innate ability at the line of scrimmage.

"For me it is his intelligence, his understanding of the game," said Bowles on what stands out about Bain. "There are some things that you cannot teach and he does not learn like a normal rookie and he does some things that a three- or four-year guy can do."

Pick in the End Zone