O.J. Howard: Bucs Tight Ends are Mismatches

"Just being on the field with [Gronkowski], us together has been a big mismatch. It's hard to cover a lot of guys like that when we're on the field together – it's just hard to stop that. It's going to open up a lot of things for everyone and I think it should be real fun."

Gronkowski is 6-6 and around 260 pounds and it's almost unfair that he can both work the seams and run through defenders like a wrecking ball. Howard is 6-6 and 250 and possesses top-end speed for the position. He, too, can make big plays down the field. Brate is 6-5 and 245 and has been one of the NFL's best red zone threats for the past four years.

The Bucs have the talent and they have creative offensive minds to utilize it. What they didn't have in 2019 was outstanding production from the tight end position. Howard started the season slowly and finished with 34 catches and 459 yards, his yards per game dropping by 42% from 2018. Brate had a few more catches (35) but fewer yards (311), though he did score another six touchdowns. But that tight end room didn't have Gronkowski last year and it also didn't have as good of a grasp on the offense as it does now.

Howard says that Gronkowski has already helped out his new tight end teammates with tips on footwork in the run game and how to refine certain routes. That will help, but the bigger difference is likely to come from the mental progression.

"I think the biggest thing for O.J. was just learning what we're trying to teach," said Arians. "That's a very difficult position in this scheme and he's come in and he's got a great handle on it right now. I think Rob's helped him confidence-wise – seeing how good he is and telling him how good he is. When you've got a guy like Gronkowski and Brady telling you you're good, you're probably pretty good. I think that's helped, but he's playing really, really well right now."

Howard admits that the tight end's responsibilities in the new offense were difficult to absorb, but that process is now behind him.

"It's always a tough position in a lot of offenses from the different things they ask you to do in the position," he said. "But here, like coach said, it was kind of a different level taken to it with some of the things we had to learn in the offense. Last year it took some getting used to. Year Two has slowed down for everyone in our room. … Year Two, like I said, is a lot simpler. It makes a lot more sense and now it's making sense to all of us in the room."