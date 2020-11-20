It's Just 'a Series of One-Game Seasons' Says Tom Brady | Carmen Catches Up

"I think when you start the football season everybody has goals of whatever type of achievements you can put together," said Brady. "For all of us, you play to win. I think those situations, like the playoffs, take care of themselves. The focus right now is just one game – it's not anything beyond that. There is a lot of football left. Every game is very important. Every game was important in September. I think just having to realize that it's a series of one-game seasons and you've got to put everything you can into that one week. You empty the tank and then you've got to fill the tank back up for the next week. It's still November – it's not even Thanksgiving yet. This is the time where we've got to go out and put the work in every day and have a lot of mental toughness about what we're doing. We haven't been it for two weeks, we've been in it for a while. You get bumped around – you've got a lot of bumps and bruises. It feels like Groundhog Day, but you've still got to put the work in and go out there and be excited about what you're trying to do, and try to improve so that you can continue to put yourself in a good position to succeed."