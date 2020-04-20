Peter King Has Bucs Going Defense in First Round of NFL Draft & More Draft Party Details | Carmen Catches Up

-In Monday's edition of Football Morning in America, Peter King released his first – and only – mock draft of 2020 just days before the real thing happens Thursday night. In it, he goes through the entire first round and has the Buccaneers picking from the defensive side of the ball with their 14th overall selection.

With all of the 'Big Four' offensive tackles gone, King takes South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw for Tampa Bay, figuring that they go with more of a best-player-available approach.

"Heard a few things here—that Tampa would love to get a complete running back who can catch to complement Tom Brady, and that they're jonesing for a top corner," writes King. "With Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh big bodies on the defensive front, they're not desperate for a disruptive defensive tackle here, but the value is excellent. I can also tell you that if Kinlaw is around at 14, Tampa will get some calls from teams—and not just for Kinlaw, but for Jerry Jeudy and maybe Henry Ruggs. One of the things the Bucs would love about adding an impact player along the front seven: Suh is 33 and Jason Pierre-Paul is 31, and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is very big on disrupting the pocket. You can't have enough impact players up front."

The Bucs ending up with another interior defensive lineman would be far from worst-case scenario, especially given Kinlaw's talents. It would make the Bucs' number one rushing defense even better and maybe even improve the pass rush from the interior, a place the Bucs were lacking last year. Not a bad situation if the Bucs' biggest need isn't a good value by the time 14 rolls around.