Praise for the OL & the Bucs Defense is Looking for a Dime (Package) | Carmen Catches Up

On the other side of the ball, the Buccaneers are having success in multiple levels of the defense. So much so, that it's kept Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles toggling back and forth between different packages. The Bucs have their base formation which includes the front seven with three down linemen, two outside linebackers, two inside linebackers and four defensive backs. They have their nickel package, which subs out a down lineman in most cases for a defensive back. And then there's the dime package. Which subs out two players from the front seven in favor of fielding six defensive backs. It's hard to choose which to deploy when your front seven is one of the most dominant units in the league but now your secondary is also stepping up to the challenge.