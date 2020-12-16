Pro Bowl Voting Ends Thursday & Why Tristan Wirfs Should Get Yours | Carmen Catches Up

"I would say he's probably exceeded our expectations, especially for a rookie," said Goodwin of Wirfs. "To go up to get him was big by our GM and our owners to allow that to happen. It's huge because it would be tough to say where we would be today without him. Right now, you can't imagine life without him. It's been great. To me personally, he should be a Pro Bowl player. The way he's played, the way he's produced week in and week out, the pass rushers he's seen – he should be an All-Pro in my opinion. Hopefully we don't screw him up and he can continue to play that way. I like him a lot [and] I'm glad we got him."