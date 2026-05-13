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QB1: Baker Mayfield Featured on Third Season of Hit Netflix Series "Quarterback"

Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield is one of four quarterbacks to appear in the third season of the Netflix "Quarterback" series, which allows fans an unprecedented look behind the seasons at the lives of the NFL's most celebrated players

May 13, 2026 at 02:53 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2025 trials and tribulations of their team and its quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the participants in the third season of its popular "Quarterback" documentary series, and Mayfield is one of the four, along with Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward, Washington Commanders passer Jayden Daniels and Joe Flacco, who played for both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals in 2025.

Netflix crews followed Mayfield throughout the Buccaneers' 2025 campaign, both at and away from the office, and the results promise to be revelatory and entertaining. Mayfield was in his third season as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback, and he produced yet another prolific season with 3,693 passing yards and 26 touchdown tosses. Over his three seasons in Tampa, Mayfield has thrown for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns, ranking third in that time span in yards and second in touchdown passes.

The Buccaneers tied for the NFC South lead in 2025 but lost the division-championship tiebreaker to the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay wasn't eliminated until the day after it defeated the Panthers in Week 18, after the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers had won the previous four NFC South titles, two of which featured Mayfield at the helm of the offense.

Previous iterations of the "Quarterback" series have included Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. The first episode of the current set for July 14.

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