Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Ronald Jones, Running Game Draws Praise | Carmen Catches Up

After a tough rookie season, Ronald Jones and the Bucs’ ground game as a whole seems to have taken a big step forward after the season opener.

Sep 10, 2019 at 09:51 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-9.10

Running back Ronald Jones was a star in the backfield at the University of Southern California. During his collegiate career, he rushed for 3,619 yards on 591 carries. He also scored 39 touchdowns on the ground and added three more through the air on just 32 receptions. It gave him an incredible 6.1 yards-per-carry average, putting him among the top five such performers in USC history.

His first year in the NFL during the 2018 season, in short, didn't reflect that. Jones got just 13 yards on five attempts in nine total games. However, after a rigorous offseason and the installation of an entirely new offensive system, Jones has started to shine. After a great preseason in which he looked faster, more athletic and more fluid with his hands, Jones looks to be on the verge of a breakout season – and he started with the Bucs' season opener against the 49ers, rushing for 75 yards on 13 carries, giving him a 5.77 yards-per-carry average.

"I don't know if [his hand] could've gotten any hotter unless he [would have] run through the last one and scored a couple times," Head Coach Bruce Arians said of Jones' performance on Sunday. "But he was very decisive and there were a lot of holes for him to be decisive in. He was running through arm tackles and that's exactly what I expected out of him."

Jones was effective – but not on his own. Arians mentioned how there were a lot of holes opened up for Jones and that's due to the effort by the offensive line. After saying overall he thought they held up in pass protection, Coach Arians also credited the line, with a few standout performers, for their effort in run blocking.

"Yeah, we're a tight end to tight end, inside running team, so yeah, [center] Ryan [Jensen] did a heck of a job," Arians said. "Ali [Marpet] had a heck of a ball game. Donovan [Smith] had a heck of a game in the run game also."

Related Content

news

What to Expect from the Rams According to the Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The Rams will have some new personnel this time around as they come to Tampa for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.
news

Talking Differences from Week 6 Eagles, Brady's Postseason Demeanor & a First for a Vet | Carmen Catches Up

There are no shortage of storylines as the Bucs get set to take on a very different-looking Eagles team in the Wildcard round of the NFC playoffs. 
news

Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Preparing for a 'New' Season | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' quarterback isn't done setting records and how the team is approaching their first game of the 2021 playoffs.
news

Step Up 2021: The Story of the Tampa Buccaneers This Season | Carmen Catches Up

The 'next-man up' mentality has never been more important as both the offense and defense battle through injuries headed into the last game of the regular season.
news

Lavonte David is a First-Time Art Rooney Finalist | Carmen Catches Up

He may not have gotten the Pro Bowl recognition (again) but at least Bucs' inside linebacker Lavonte David is garnering praise for how good of a teammate he is.
news

Making Up for BA's Absence & How Underrated Jordan Whitehead Is | Carmen Catches Up

How Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin is stepping in for BA and just how underrated safety Jordan Whitehead is according to his teammates.
news

A Festivus Airing of Pro Bowl Grievances (& Congratulations) | Carmen Catches Up

Congratulations are all well and good – but in the spirit of Festivus, let's not forget about how the Pro Bowl disappointed us this year, too.
news

Le'Veon Bell's Role in the Offense & What Tyler Johnson Has Learned From Chris Godwin | Carmen Catches Up

Bell could be set up for success among a familiar scheme and with a former teammate while Johnson is ready to step in and step up in Godwin's absence.
news

Brady's Still Mad About That P.J. Williams Interception & Richard Sherman's Value to the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady hasn't forgotten what happened in Week Eight and how valuable Richard Sherman has been for the defense, according to Todd Bowles.
news

What Clinching the NFC South Would Mean to Lavonte David & the Bucs' New Home | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints and if for no other reason, they should do it because it makes Lavonte David happy.
news

Inside the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Connection & How Brady is Working to Get It with Others | Carmen Catches Up

It's like they have ESPN or something.
news

Bucs Preparing for 'Playoff Caliber' Matchup with Bills | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers face one of their biggest tests this Sunday as they play host to the Buffalo Bills.
Advertising