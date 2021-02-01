Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul: 'It Could Come Down to Us'

That is exactly how it went in Green Bay. Barrett had the team's first sack on the Packers' third play of the game, forcing a punt. Pierre-Paul had the next two takedowns of Rodgers, including one late in the first half that came right before an interception by Sean Murphy-Bunting. Now down two sacks to one, Barrett got to three in the fourth quarter, with both big plays helping to create three-and-outs after a pair of Brady interceptions. Notably, all five of those sacks came on four-man rushes, the kind of pressure that could be game-changing against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

"It's good to know we're living up to the expectations," said Barrett. "It's important to be able to get to the quarterback with a four-man rush, and that's what we've been able to do so we can have more guys on the back end because they do have some dangerous receivers. It's been nice knowing we can get it done with the four-man rush and even with the blitz."

The Bucs signed Barrett in March of 2019 to a one-year deal, giving him a chance to start after he had shown flashes as a situational rusher for a loaded Denver front seven. He immediately set a new Bucs single-season record and led the NFL that season with 19.5 sacks, earning the franchise tag for 2020. The trade with the Giants for Pierre-Paul before the 2018 draft has paid off as well, as the former University of South Florida star has 32.5 sacks in 45 games for Tampa Bay, including the playoffs.

"We get a lot of sacks like that, working off each other and doing our own rushes, not even having to compensate off each other because it's just natural," said Barrett. "He's still giving me all the tips and stuff. He reminds me of a D-Ware because D-Ware had some tips and stuff for me in the season, and how to watch film and stuff like that. JPP is calling me, letting me know what he sees on film. It's just been working really good."

Together, Barrett and Pierre-Paul have given the Buccaneers 50.5 sacks over the past two seasons. The rest of the defense has combined for 44.5 sacks in that time span. It's understandable that Barrett and Pierre-Paul would believe they can be a driving force in a Bucs Super Bowl victory. Barrett was part of the edge-rushing rotation for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 against Carolina, which Denver won in no small part due to seven sacks, including 2.5 by game MVP Von Miller. What Miller told Barrett and the rest of the Broncos edge rushers leading up to that game still resonates with him.