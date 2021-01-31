Can the Bucs Pressure Patrick Mahomes?

Here's the key point: All five of the Buccaneers sacks in Green Bay came on four-man rushes. The Bucs got pressure without blitzing, which would be the best possible outcome against the Chiefs, too. Tampa Bay's four-man rush pressured Rodgers on nearly a third of his drop-backs, affecting him on 10 of 32 snaps.

Beside the great individual efforts by Barrett and Pierre-Paul, there could have been a few other factors at play in Green Bay. First, nose tackle Vita Vea heroically returned from injured reserve and was able to play 33 snaps, or close to half of the game, many of them on obvious passing downs. It seems little coincidence that a Buccaneer pass rush that had been slumping over the second half of the season suddenly caught fire again.

In addition, the Packers were playing without Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had suffered a season-ending injury in Week 16. Green Bay had responded by moving right tackle Billy Turner to the left side and playing Ricky Wagner on the right edge. Pierre-Paul got both of his sacks plus four pressures rushing off Rodgers' blind side against Turner.