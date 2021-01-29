Is 'Playoff Lenny' the Bucs' Secret Weapon in Super Bowl LV?

Fournette has never claimed that it has been easy going from a huge workload as the bell cow back in Jacksonville – and a former fourth-overall draft pick – to just one of many options in Tampa. Earlier in the season, he had to work to see the wisdom in Arians choosing not to rush him back from an ankle injury. In addition to Arians, other Bucs including Brady, running back LeSean McCoy and Running Backs Coach Todd McNair helped him stay engaged.

"I came here and had hopes of being a starter [but] it didn't work out," said Fournette. "I had ups and downs this whole season, but with guys like Brady, Shady, Coach T-Mac and even Coach B.A. – we had our personal talks. He asked me during the duration of the season, 'What do I want to be?' Don't get me wrong, I was upset plenty of times after the game when I wasn't getting the ball or anything. He just sat down and had a real talk with me, and I just had to get my mind right."

Fournette didn't get the ball much the last time the Buccaneers lost a game, which happened to be against their upcoming Super Bowl opponent in Week 12. He had just 20 yards on six touches in that contest. Perhaps that will change in the rematch, as Tampa Bay's running game has found its footing in the postseason while the Chiefs' defense has been susceptible to the run.

Tampa Bay has run for 115.0 yards per game during the 2020 postseason, more than any team except the Baltimore Ravens, and 20.1 more yards per game than it did during the regular season. Meanwhile, Kansas City has allowed 120.5 yards per game on the ground and, perhaps most promisingly, 6.0 yards per carry.

Now, the Buccaneers have not lost faith in Jones, who was their leading rusher during the regular season and who set a franchise single-season record with 5.1 yards per carry. In the NFC Championship Game, Fournette had just two more carries than Jones did, 12 to 10. However, Fournette also caught five passes and is tied for the team lead with 14 receptions in the postseason. That dual effort has already allowed Fournette to join some exclusive playoff company.

With 211 yards and two touchdowns on the ground plus 102 yards and one score through the air, Fournette is the first player in 27 years to have 200-plus rushing yards, two-plus rushing TDs, 100-plus receiving yards and at least one touchdown catch in a single postseason. The only other players to achieve that feat are Hall of Famers Marcus Allen (1983 with the Raiders) and Emmitt Smith (1993 with the Cowboys).