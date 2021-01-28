Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes | A Super Bowl Matchup for the Ages

Brady is the only opposing quarterback who has beaten Mahomes in the playoffs; the Patriots won the 2018 AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, delaying the young quarterback's shot at the game's biggest stage by one year. The two passers have now met four times overall and split them, 2-2, including the Chiefs regular-season win in Tampa in Week 12. Brady is well aware of how talented his Super Bowl LV opponent is.

"He's a terrific player, obviously, being league MVP a few years ago," said Brady before the last meeting. "Fifty touchdowns is pretty hard to do – there's not many guys who have done that. To continue that last year with the Super Bowl championship, and [he is] playing at an extremely high level this year. He's just getting more and more comfortable and so much about playing quarterback is having experience, learning from year-to-year [and] improving your routine. He's just doing a tremendous job. … You give him a chance to win and he takes advantage of it and leads the team down there. He does a tremendous job."

Brady's right – Mahomes joined an exclusive club with his 50 touchdown passes in 2018. The only other members are Peyton Manning (55 with Denver in 2013) and, well, you know. Brady threw 50 touchdown passes during a 2007 season in which his Patriots were undefeated during the regular season before eventually losing to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

That was the first Super Bowl Brady loss but he has since won three more and is about to go for a seventh ring in his 10th appearances. That's twice Super Bowls as any other quarterback has ever played in but, again, Mahomes is off to such a fast start in his career that it makes it seem at least plausible that he might get to 10.

The Buccaneers had to overcome quite a bit to make it to their first Super Bowl in 18 years, in Brady's first season with the team, but they came out of their Week 13 bye hot and have won seven straight since. The Chiefs lost their regular-season finale but rested their starters in that game; Mahomes has won 12 straight starts. At this point, it almost seems like this Super Bowl quarterback matchup was destined to happen.

Consider this: Super Bowl LV will mark the first one ever to pit the winning quarterbacks from the previous two Super Bowls. Before the Chiefs and Mahomes beat San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV last January, Brady and the Patriots prevailed against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. It will also mark the first time that two quarterbacks will meet in a Super Bowl who have already won both a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP award.

Brady owns virtually every NFL career passing record in the counting stats, regular season, postseason and combined. Mahomes is the current leader in career passer rating and passing yards per game (postseason included). Brady is the only player with 12,000-plus passing yards in the postseason; Mahomes is the first quarterback to get to 2,000-plus passing yards by the age of 25.