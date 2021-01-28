Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Defense vs. Chiefs' Offense | Plaster & Play Takeaway

The Kansas City Chiefs have the number one offense in the league. There isn’t a lot they do wrong. But the Buccaneer defense has been stifling in the postseason – a trend in which they’ll need to continue in Super Bowl LV. 

Jan 28, 2021 at 06:49 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

210124_KZ_Bucs_Packers_312
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's no secret the Kansas City offense is… potent. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the number one offense in the league that is averaging 415.1 total net yards per game. They have the league's leading passing offense, with Mahomes throwing for an average of 312.8 yards per game and they're scoring at the sixth-highest clip of any team.

The Buccaneers are actually the third-ranked scoring offense in the league, averaging 30.8 points per game and if you want to see how they match up against Kansas City's defense, Scott Smith will help you out.

But though the Chiefs' offense looks nearly unstoppable, if you look a little bit closer, you can identify some potential holes to exploit. To give you an idea how good their passing offense is, just look at their run game. Kansas City manages to net the most overall yards per game despite having the 16th-ranked rushing attack. They average just 112.4 yards per game on the ground despite having multiple productive running backs at their disposal. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire finished the 2020 regular season with the fourth-most rushing yards, amassing 803 on 181 attempts. That gives a 4.4 yard per attempt average in just his first pro season. But the Chiefs' ground game is complementary to their passing game at best. Consider that Edwards-Helaire had just four rushing touchdowns in the regular season and Kansas City scored just 13 touchdowns on the ground in that time. Forty of their 53 total scores came via the pass.

Now, that might make you think that maybe the fact that the Bucs strength in stopping the run doesn't matter. Think again. A good chunk of the passes Mahomes throws (22.0%) come off play action. Like we saw last week with the Green Bay Packers, who utilize play action on 25.5% of throws by Aaron Rodgers, if you shut down the run, you also hinder their ability to utilize play action, thereby limiting their offense. Like they did with Rodgers, the Bucs will have to focus on taking things away from Mahomes and by stopping the run, they not only stifle the ground productivity, but also affect the Chiefs' top-ranked passing game. It's a good thing the Bucs are allowing just 85.7 rushing yards per game this postseason. Guys like run stuffer Will Gholston or linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White help tremendously with that. White had 11 tackles against the Saints in the Divisional Round, which were the most ever in a Bucs' playoff game. White has yet to have a postseason sack, though. He had nine in the regular season.

That brings me to the fact that Tampa Bay is also going to have to get to Mahomes – which is no easy feat.

However, if Tampa Bay has proven anything this year, they have proven that they can get to even then most elusive of quarterbacks. Take Aaron Rodgers, for example, who took 25 sacks between the regular and postseason this past year. The Bucs accounted for nine of them. Mahomes has only been sacked 24.0 times, making him the fifth-least sacked quarterback in the league. In their last meeting, the Bucs did manage two on the spry 25-year-old and they'll need to do that again to disrupt him in the Super Bowl. It's tricky, given how easily Mahomes can make things happen while tooling around in the backfield playing what looks like backyard football. He's one of the best at that. But if Tampa Bay can contain him on the outer edges (looking at you Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul) while bringing pressure from the interior to collapse the pocket, they might just have a shot. The Buccaneers are coming into the matchup having finished the regular season tied for the fourth-most sacks in the league with 48.0. They pressured the quarterback an average of 10.9 times per game, good for the second-best mark. The Bucs' defense also tied for second in both quarterback hits (116) and tackles for loss (91) in the regular season.

What helps Mahomes in addition to his ability to throw in every which way, off either one of his feet, on the run or not, is that his receivers are often on the same page with him while he buys time. As a defensive back, it is very hard to cover your man for north of four or five seconds. That may seem like the blink of an eye but it's all any quarterback needs to make a play. The most important thing for the Bucs' secondary, who has been playing at a phenomenal level this postseason so far, will be to never give up on your man. Ever. Bucs coaches used the term 'plaster' to describe how they wanted their players to play Kansas City's offensive weapons last time around. What they learned in their Week 12 matchup, is that also means the quarterback. Also, hey, yeah, wide receiver Tyreek Hill is exactly as advertised and then some. Hill had second-most receiving touchdowns in the league in 2020, catching 15 passes he would eventually take into the end zone. He also had a career game against the Buccaneers, though a vast majority of his yards came in the first quarter while the Buccaneers figured out how to play him.

And then you have to worry about the tight end. Travis Kelce, despite not even being a wideout, had the second-most receiving yards in the league in the regular season, amassing 1,416 on a whopping 105 receptions. Those are insane numbers for a guy who is also expected to block every once in a while. That's the tricky part with him being a tight end. He presents matchup issues. Think because the Chiefs come out in a run-heavy look of 12-personnel with two tight ends that you should expect them to keep it on the ground? Therefore, you go with your base look of three down lineman, two outside linebackers and four defensive backs? Well, think again. Kelce can just as easily act like a receiver, which really means you need to play them as if they're in 11 personnel, which could benefit from having an extra defensive back on the field rather than a lineman. And to their credit, the Bucs actually did a good job with Kelce the last time around. They kept him out of the end zone and held him to 82 yards. Kelce averaged a career-high 94.4 yards per game in the regular season, for some context.

If the Bucs can manage some takeaways, that will give the offense even more chances to score points, which they will likely need. The good news is that the Bucs have continued their takeaway success into the postseason. Since the start of 2019, Tampa Bay has the fourth-most takeaways with 53 and the Bucs have scored the second-most points off takeaways with 231. This postseason out of every team that made the playoffs, the Bucs have the most interceptions (five, tied with the Browns) and have forced the most fumbles (three, tied with the Bills) and subsequently recovered the most fumbles (two). Their seven total takeaways rank first.

To further demonstrate how far this defense has come against the pass, the Bucs also lead all postseason teams with 20 passes defensed. The next closest team was the Buffalo Bills with 15, in case you wanted to attribute that solely to number of games played.

There aren't a lot of things the Chiefs do wrong on offense. The Buccaneer defense will have to be at their absolute best, while the offense will have to give them some support in the form of points on the board if they want to hoist the Lombardi this year.

Photos of Bucs Super Bowl Practice | Jan. 28

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Super Bowl practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Buccaneers flags during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Buccaneers flags during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Buccaneers flag during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Buccaneers flag during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Super Bowl LV signage is visible during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Super Bowl LV signage is visible during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Get Live Stables socks during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Get Live Stables socks during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Buccaneers flag during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Buccaneers flag during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Buccaneers flag during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Buccaneers flag during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Running back C.J. Prosise #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Running back C.J. Prosise #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Linebacker/Safety Deone Bucannon #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Linebacker/Safety Deone Bucannon #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 28: Bucs Begin Super Bowl Prep

The Buccaneers held their first practice in preparation of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.
news

Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes | A Super Bowl Matchup for the Ages

Tom Brady could become the first quarterback to win Super Bowls for two different teams after turning 40, while Patrick Mahomes could be the first to collect two titles by the age of 25…There is a lot more potential history in this Super Bowl LV matchup
news

Tom Brady Wants to Win for Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

The kind of quarterback-head coach relationship you just love to see.
news

The Buccaneers Will Wear White, Pewter for Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elected to wear white jerseys and pewter pants at home as they become the first team to play in their own stadium for a Super Bowl.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 27: Buccaneers Provide Injury Estimations

The Buccaneers had an extra day off on Wednesday but provided a practice estimation based on would-be participation if they had.
news

Bucs GM Jason Licht Grateful for Resources to Build a Winner

The Buccaneers signing of QB Tom Brady on March 20 may have been the beginning, but Jason Licht and his staff made a number of key moves along the way in 2020, always supported fully by an ownership that wants nothing more than to win championships
news

NFL Network to Air Feature in Partnership with Bucs & How Young Bucs on Defense Have Stepped Up | Carmen Catches Up

NFL Network's series "NFL 360" will tell the story of a Tampa man wrongfully imprisoned for 37 years and how the Buccaneers have been involved on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Plus, General Manager Jason Licht reflects on how far the Buccaneers have come this season and the reason for the secondary's success here in the postseason.
news

Chiefs Already Have a Prominent Spot in Bucs History

Tampa Bay's biggest comeback win ever? An extremely low-scoring but equally important win in 1979? A QB carousel with a future Hall-of-Famer making his first start for a new team? All part of a momentous all-time Bucs-Chiefs series
news

How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in the Super Bowl

How to watch, listen and livestream Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. (ET).
news

Bucs' Offense vs. Chiefs' Defense | A Battle Between Two Very Aggressive Crews

Kansas City's defense blitzes at a high rate and likes to press opposing receivers on the outside, which could lead to big plays on either side of the ball, as the Bucs have also dialed up the aggression lately
news

5 Things to Know About the Kansas City Chiefs

Get to know the team the Bucs will host for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Advertising