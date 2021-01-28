Bucs' Defense vs. Chiefs' Offense | Plaster & Play Takeaway

That brings me to the fact that Tampa Bay is also going to have to get to Mahomes – which is no easy feat.

However, if Tampa Bay has proven anything this year, they have proven that they can get to even then most elusive of quarterbacks. Take Aaron Rodgers, for example, who took 25 sacks between the regular and postseason this past year. The Bucs accounted for nine of them. Mahomes has only been sacked 24.0 times, making him the fifth-least sacked quarterback in the league. In their last meeting, the Bucs did manage two on the spry 25-year-old and they'll need to do that again to disrupt him in the Super Bowl. It's tricky, given how easily Mahomes can make things happen while tooling around in the backfield playing what looks like backyard football. He's one of the best at that. But if Tampa Bay can contain him on the outer edges (looking at you Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul) while bringing pressure from the interior to collapse the pocket, they might just have a shot. The Buccaneers are coming into the matchup having finished the regular season tied for the fourth-most sacks in the league with 48.0. They pressured the quarterback an average of 10.9 times per game, good for the second-best mark. The Bucs' defense also tied for second in both quarterback hits (116) and tackles for loss (91) in the regular season.