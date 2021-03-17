Shaq Barrett: 'Nobody is Settling for One Super Bowl'

Barrett officially signed his new multi-year contract on Wednesday, not long before he could have become an unrestricted free agent that afternoon. That followed a new deal for Lavonte David last week and the placement of the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin. The team is expected to continue strinving to figure out new deals, if possible, for the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh, Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown and Ryan Succop, too. Barrett has confidence he won't be the last Super Bowl LV champion to come back to the fold.

"We had a great team and there's no reason to not want to try to bring it back and try to do it again, but do it even better this time," said Barrett. "Jason Licht, he's a world-class G.M. I applaud every move he's been making since Day One of being here. He's been doing it the right way. He's been building steadily and now that we've got a championship team he's trying to bring back another championship team again next year. Usually teams win then let people go and walk, because some people will usually demand a higher salary than teams are willing to be, but we made it work. We moved some stuff around, made some amazing deals with other guys who were free. There's no reason why we shouldn't be able to get it done."

Tampa is Barrett's second NFL home after he spent five years and played four seasons for the Denver Broncos. He signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2019 after becoming convinced a larger role wasn't in his future in Denver, but his main reluctance in leaving was not wanting to uproot his family. He and his wife Jordanna have three kids and a fourth that is very close to arriving, and now they can put down roots in Tampa. Barrett also indicated Wednesday that he is eager to make a lasting impact on the Bay area community. As for his legacy on the field, after recording 27.5 sacks over just two seasons with the Buccaneers, he has aims at being even better in 2021 and beyond.

"I just want to be known as one of the best at my position, and that's why I'm still hungry," said Barrett. "I feel like I proved it to some point but I didn't do it the way that I wanted to do it consistently last year. I want to do it consistently all year next year, dominate game-in and game-out and just leave my imprint on every game."

Barrett concluded that thought by saying it was one of his two equal motivations for next season. The other one should be obvious. He is one of just a handful of Buccaneers who had won a Super Bowl before 2020, but even so he's far from satisfied with one in Tampa.