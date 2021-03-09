State of the Bucs: Defensive Line

Position Group: Defensive Line

Players (as of Feb. 7): Vita Vea, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, William Gholston, Steve McLendon, Patrick O'Connor, Ndamukong Suh, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Khalil Davis

2020 Evaluation: Despite the fact that one of the unit's most key pieces went down in Week Five when Vea was injured against the Bears in Chicago, the defensive line still set the tone for the players behind them all year and continued Tampa Bay's dominance against the run. The Bucs allowed opponents an average of just 80.6 yards per game on the ground in the regular season and a league-low 3.43 rushing yards per attempt.

But that was nothing new, rather, it was a continuation of the foundation set a year prior in 2019. Where the defensive line took the biggest step forward was in their interior pressure – and yes, doing it without Vea for much of the season. The Bucs tallied the second-most pressure per game with 10.9 in 2020 and much of it came from the line. When it came to getting to the quarterback, the guys up front did well, too. Defensive linemen accounted for 50 of the Bucs' 116 quarterback hits in the regular season. The front runners on that list? Will Gholston with 20 and Suh with 19.

Those were two players that had their best years in a Buccaneer uniform in 2020. In the regular season, Suh had 6.0 sacks, marking his most since 2015. In the playoffs, Suh now has the fourth-most quarterback hits of any player with 14. He is also tied for the third-most playoff sacks with Denver's Von Miller at 6.5.

Saying Gholston had his best year in red and pewter is perhaps even more impressive given that he's been with the franchise since getting drafted by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His three sacks matched a single-season career high but as was mentioned before, he led the team in quarterback hits, causing disruption for opposing signal callers in addition to remaining stout against the run. According to his tackle chart on NFL Next Gen Stats, not only did Gholston have seven tackles for loss, but he also managed nine tackles at the line of scrimmage.