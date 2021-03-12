State of the Bucs: Inside Linebackers

Position Group: Inside linebackers

Players (as of Feb. 7): Lavonte David﻿, Devin White﻿, Kevin Minter, Deone Bucannon, Jack Cichy (IR)

2020 Evaluation: The Bucs have the best linebacker duo in the league. Yes, I said it. And you can't even try to argue with me, though neither Lavonte David nor Devin White made the Pro Bowl or All-Pro. Biggest snub of the year but they got a Lombardi out of it, which is obviously much better. David and White can directly claim it too after the dominating defensive performance the defense put up against the league's number one offense, not allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to even score a touchdown in the biggest game of the season.

The pair led the team in tackles for loss, accounting for 27 of the team's total of 91. They combined for 257 total tackles between them, too.

They made plays on the ball, too. White and David had 10 passes defensed between the two of them, along with an interception (by David), four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in the regular season. David's two fumble recoveries tied for second in the NFC and third in the NFL.

White's team-leading 97 solo tackles ranked second in the NFC and third in the NFL. His 15 tackles for loss were tied for third in the league and he finished with the second-most sacks on the team behind only Jason Pierre-Paul. White had a ridiculous 9.0 sacks as an inside linebacker, along with 16 quarterback hits – both career highs. White had not one but two games with 3.0 sacks, taking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan down three times apiece on the road. White may not have gotten his hands on a ball in the regular season but in the playoffs – he did it twice. He missed the Wild Card round on the reserve/COVID-19 list but came back in New Orleans for the Divisional Round like a bat out of hell. He amassed 10 tackles, one for loss and nabbed himself an interception off quarterback Drew Brees in perhaps his last game ever to clinch the Bucs' victory. White then had the cherry on top in the Super Bowl, too. It wasn't necessarily a game-sealing play since the Bucs had dominated all evening but it was a nice little sendoff as White picked off Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter.