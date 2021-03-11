State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers

Position Group: Outside linebackers

Players (as of Feb. 7): Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill, Quinton Bell

2020 Evaluation: The Buccaneers pass rush was formidable this season and the guys on the edge are a big reason for that. They took every opportunity the interior of their defensive line gave them, winning one-on-one matchups and getting to the quarterback at an aggressive pace. Tampa Bay finished the regular season with the second-most quarterback pressures per game with 10.9. The defense tied for fourth in the NFL when it came to getting home, registering 48.0 sacks in the regular season, which was the second-most in franchise history.

The two edge rushers that had the most impact on that were, of course, Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Barrett ranked third in the NFC and seventh in NFL in quarterback pressures in the regular season with 40. He had 16 quarterback hits, which ranked third behind Will Gholston and Ndamukong Suh as we covered earlier this week. But where the interior may have them on hits, both Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combined for 17.5 sacks and then another six in the postseason, giving them the edge in actually getting home. Against Green Bay in the NFC Championship, all five of the Bucs' takedowns of quarterback Aaron Rodgers came from either Barrett or Pierre-Paul and the five total sacks are tied for the most ever in a Buccaneers playoff game. To start the season, Pierre-Paul had a sack in five straight games going back to 2019, which is the third-longest streak in franchise history.

They also managed to help the Bucs to a No. 2 ranking in tackles for loss in 2020. Barrett had 11 and JPP had seven – leaving most of that work to the inside linebackers, rather. But in a year where Tampa Bay had 28 takeaways, continuing a hot streak since Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles took over, Barrett and JPP were helpful there, too. Pierre-Paul tied for second in the NFL in strip sacks with four, tied for third in forced fumbles with four, tied for the third-most fumble recoveries with three and had the second-most interceptions on the team with a career-high of two on the season. As an outside linebacker. He also ended up being the Bucs' lone Pro Bowl selection… on a defense that held the Kansas City Chiefs to nine points… in the Super Bowl. Yeah.

Barrett had two forced fumbles of his own and recovered a safety, too, proving that the edge rushers weren't just good for getting after opposing quarterbacks.