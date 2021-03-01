State of the Bucs: Running Backs

2021 Outlook: Vaughn was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft and he remains under contract along with Jones, who will be entering the fourth and final year of his with the team in 2021. Both Fournette and McCoy were acquired on one-year deals and are likely to test free agency, especially Fournette who was spotlighted on a national stage in the postseason and shined. Tampa Bay is still in need of a reliable pass-catching back that quarterback Tom Brady likes to utilize so much. Fournette led all backs in 2020 with 233 receiving yards on 36 catches but that's a far cry from what Brady was used to out of his backs in New England. If the Bucs are looking to further bolster their offense in 2021 in their quest for two, that's likely to be one of the integral features and/or changes. Whether they can get that out of their existing backs or if they go after another in the draft this year remains to be seen.