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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Still Don't Believe It? Watch the <i>Replay</i>

Sunday’s game between the Bucs and Eagles was so thrilling it has been chosen as the featured game on the NFL Network’s NFL Replay, series, airing Tuesday night

Oct 23, 2006 at 08:00 PM
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If you were channeling Jack Buck on Sunday afternoon at about 4:01 p.m. – "I don't believe what I just saw!" – you weren't alone. There were many incredulous viewers at the end of the Tampa Bay-Philadelphia game, in and out of Raymond James Stadium. Did Matt Bryant really just kick a 62-yard field goal to beat the Eagles?!

Well, if you have access to the invaluable NFL Network, your eyes will have one more chance to convince your brain it wasn't being deceived. Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m., the NFL Network will re-air Sunday's Bucs-Eagles game on its hit series, NFL Replay.

For obvious reasons – and Bryant's historic kick wasn't the only amazing moment on Sunday afternoon – the Bucs' 23-21 victory over Philly is the featured game on NFL Replay this week, showing nationwide at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. You'll see Ronde Barber's two touchdowns again, and maybe even enjoy the Eagles' frantic comeback, knowing it was all for naught in the end.

That thrilling contest will be followed at 10:30 p.m. ET by another last-second nail-biter, Kansas City's 30-27 victory over San Diego. Lawrence Tynes won that game for the Chiefs with a relatively mundane 53-yard field goal.

The replays continue on Wednesday night, when Atlanta's overtime win over Pittsburgh airs at 8:00 p.m. ET and Cincinnati's three-point victory at Carolina comes on at 10:30 p.m. ET. That means three fourths of the NFC South will be featured on Replay this week; New Orleans was on a bye or it could have been a clean sweep.

Each week, NFL Replay airs NFL game broadcasts from the previous weekend, complete with original television announcers and cameras just days after their live airing. As good as that sounds, NFL Network enhances it further by adding context through sideline and on-field sound captured during the game and post-game press conference sound bites.

Other enhancements include exclusive shots and camera angles from NFL Films, allowing fans an inside look at game action they did not see on Sunday. NFL Replay games air in a 90-minute fast-paced format, without halftime and other elements not critical to the outcome. This marks the first-time in the 86-year history of the NFL that games from the NFL regular-season or playoffs are shown outside their live window.

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