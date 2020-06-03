Super Bowl or Bust for the Tom Brady-led Bucs, says NFL.com

People care about the future, though. In running down reasons for optimism, Rank also predicted the Bucs' 2020 MVP, breakout star and other players of note (read: Gronk). I don't think we need to tell you his pick for MVP, but his breakout star came from the defensive side of the ball. It was cornerback Jamel Dean, who despite not getting significant work until Week Nine in Seattle, to forgettable results, turned it around to finish with the second-most passes defensed on the team (17), fourth-most in the league and the most (by far) of any rookie last year. Certainly not a bad pick.

But in reality, it could be any number of the young up and comers on defense. A defense that made gigantic strides from the beginning to the end of the season. A defense that is now returning each starter from a front seven that absolutely dominated the run and kept the pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That, says Rank, is the one storyline people are overlooking.

"The defense is kind of good," Rank wrote. "Sure, the Bucs finished 15th in total defense last year. But they were first against the run. And even though their final ranking was 30th against the pass, they were much better at the end of the season. The Bucs' defense didn't allow a quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards in a game from Week 11 on. This came after allowing quarterbacks to top 300 passing yards in six of the first 10 games. A big reason was the pass rush. The team's 47 sacks were the second-highest total in club history. Shaquil Barrett had 19.5 sacks, a club record. Vita Vea has been a force in the middle. Lavonte David is a stud. And the cornerback trio of Jamel Dean (our breakout candidate), Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting could be very good. Funny, the uniforms aren't the only thing that's starting to resemble the Tony Dungy/Jon Gruden era."

With the pieces to the puzzle in place, the team is built for success now. Rank even mentions last year's Cleveland Browns as a cautionary tale but almost immediately dismisses it given who Tampa Bay has at the helm. It all comes down to what the Bucs can do this coming season. According to Rank, and Yoda, there is no 'try.'

"For 2020 to be a successful season, the Bucs MUST: