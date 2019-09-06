Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

'Today, We Became the Bucs' 53-Man Roster Decided, Captains Selected | Carmen Catches Up

Catch up on who will be taking the field and who will have a coveted 'C' on their jersey for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers inside Raymond James Stadium.

Sep 06, 2019 at 07:50 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

web

-The big news is that the team 'became the Bucs' this week, as Head Coach Bruce Arians says. The roster was cut down to its first iteration of 53 on Saturday. I say first, because it's like a living, breathing thing – always changing and evolving as the season goes on. That started almost immediately with the claiming of running back and kick returner T.J. Logan. More on that later.

I wrapped up everything you need to know about each phase of the ball with a nice little bow. Take a look below and get familiar with your Buccaneers before the season opener on Sunday.

Offense and Special Teams Breakdown:

Defense breakdown:

Along with trimming down the roster, players voted on team captains. Those were announced this week by Coach Arians. Three offensive captains are quarterback Jameis Winston, wide receiver Mike Evans and left guard Ali Marpet. Defensive captains are inside linebacker Lavonte David and outside linebacker Carl Nassib. Special teams captain is running back Dare Ogunbowale.

The honor is something not lost on Winston, "I am just humbled that the guys would choose us to be their leaders," he said. "Having that 'C' on your chest definitely means a lot. It is my duty to serve my teammates to the best I possibly can."

-Like I mentioned before, the Bucs began shuffling around the roster almost immediately and claimed T.J. Logan off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. The team's first unofficial depth chart of the season revealed that Logan will be an immediate contributor on special teams, as he's listed as the starting punt returner already. Logan comes with a 24.7 return average on kicks in his one season in Arizona. He originally entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

-This week on the Salty Dogs podcast, Jeff Ryan and Scott Smith sat down with linebacker Jack Cichy. The second-year player had just started to come on last season before an ACL injury suffered in the Bucs' Week Six win over the Cleveland Browns sidelined him for the rest of the year. Cichy came back with a vengeance this offseason and rehabbed extremely hard to get back. He was ready to go for training camp and got a lot of meaningful work in preseason games. Cichy had to prove himself all over again to this new coaching staff and was rewarded with a spot on the 53-man roster. His energy on the field is evident – and from his conversation with Scott and JR, that energy carries over to everyday conversation.

**

The countdown to season kickoff is on! The Bucs are kicking off the NFL's 100th season with a FREE Tim McGraw pregame concert for all fans with a ticket to the home opener on Sept. 8! Get your tickets today.

Related Content

news

Talking Differences from Week 6 Eagles, Brady's Postseason Demeanor & a First for a Vet | Carmen Catches Up

There are no shortage of storylines as the Bucs get set to take on a very different-looking Eagles team in the Wildcard round of the NFC playoffs. 
news

Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Preparing for a 'New' Season | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' quarterback isn't done setting records and how the team is approaching their first game of the 2021 playoffs.
news

Step Up 2021: The Story of the Tampa Buccaneers This Season | Carmen Catches Up

The 'next-man up' mentality has never been more important as both the offense and defense battle through injuries headed into the last game of the regular season.
news

Lavonte David is a First-Time Art Rooney Finalist | Carmen Catches Up

He may not have gotten the Pro Bowl recognition (again) but at least Bucs' inside linebacker Lavonte David is garnering praise for how good of a teammate he is.
news

Making Up for BA's Absence & How Underrated Jordan Whitehead Is | Carmen Catches Up

How Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin is stepping in for BA and just how underrated safety Jordan Whitehead is according to his teammates.
news

A Festivus Airing of Pro Bowl Grievances (& Congratulations) | Carmen Catches Up

Congratulations are all well and good – but in the spirit of Festivus, let's not forget about how the Pro Bowl disappointed us this year, too.
news

Le'Veon Bell's Role in the Offense & What Tyler Johnson Has Learned From Chris Godwin | Carmen Catches Up

Bell could be set up for success among a familiar scheme and with a former teammate while Johnson is ready to step in and step up in Godwin's absence.
news

Brady's Still Mad About That P.J. Williams Interception & Richard Sherman's Value to the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady hasn't forgotten what happened in Week Eight and how valuable Richard Sherman has been for the defense, according to Todd Bowles.
news

What Clinching the NFC South Would Mean to Lavonte David & the Bucs' New Home | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints and if for no other reason, they should do it because it makes Lavonte David happy.
news

Inside the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Connection & How Brady is Working to Get It with Others | Carmen Catches Up

It's like they have ESPN or something.
news

Bucs Preparing for 'Playoff Caliber' Matchup with Bills | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers face one of their biggest tests this Sunday as they play host to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Another Secondary Shuffle & How the Bucs Will Compensate for Absence of Whitehead | Carmen Catches Up

What the Bucs could do to make up for yet another absence in the secondary against Atlanta.
Advertising