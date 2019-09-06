'Today, We Became the Bucs' 53-Man Roster Decided, Captains Selected | Carmen Catches Up

-Like I mentioned before, the Bucs began shuffling around the roster almost immediately and claimed T.J. Logan off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals . The team's first unofficial depth chart of the season revealed that Logan will be an immediate contributor on special teams, as he's listed as the starting punt returner already. Logan comes with a 24.7 return average on kicks in his one season in Arizona. He originally entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

-This week on the Salty Dogs podcast, Jeff Ryan and Scott Smith sat down with linebacker Jack Cichy. The second-year player had just started to come on last season before an ACL injury suffered in the Bucs' Week Six win over the Cleveland Browns sidelined him for the rest of the year. Cichy came back with a vengeance this offseason and rehabbed extremely hard to get back. He was ready to go for training camp and got a lot of meaningful work in preseason games. Cichy had to prove himself all over again to this new coaching staff and was rewarded with a spot on the 53-man roster. His energy on the field is evident – and from his conversation with Scott and JR, that energy carries over to everyday conversation.