FIRST LOOK: Tom Brady Dons Buccaneer Uniform for First Time

Brady in red. Brady in white. Brady in pewter. The latest photoshoot goes through multiple uniform combinations to give fans a preview of what's to come this season.

Though, a lot of fans have already gotten a preview of the jersey itself in the weeks since Brady signed. Five different versions of his jersey appeared on the Top 10 list of best-selling jerseys that NFL Shop put out as recently as last month. Brady fans and Bucs fans alike were scooping them up by the droves in red, pewter and white.