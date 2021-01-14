Tom Brady: Continuity is Key

Tampa Bay's offense has averaged 34.8 points per game since that second loss to New Orleans and almost exactly 500.0 yards of offense over the last four weeks. Brady, whose only interception in the last five games (against 14 touchdowns) was a fluky play in which the ball popped up in the air off the hands of a diving Scotty Miller against Atlanta in Week 17, is clearly much more in tune with his talented cast of receivers now.

"I think we've certainly come a long way," said Brady. "I think we're just going to keep improving. The more we're together, the more we're talking about football, the more we're trying to be on the same page, the better it is. It's a complex game – there's a lot of moving parts, there's a lot of coordination involved between a lot of different positions. I think the quarterback-receiver relationship is really important. The more that I've been around Mike [Evans], Chris [Godwin], Antonio [Brown], 'Scooter' (Miller), Tyler [Johnson], 'Mick' (Jaydon Mickens) – the better it gets. The tight end position, I've been around Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) for a long time – I know exactly what he's thinking [and] how he looks. Cam [Brate] is a pretty easy guy to get up to speed with, too. We're just going to keep trying to make improvements. We've got a big test this weekend [against] one of the great teams in the NFL [that has] consistently been one of the great teams for a long time. We're going to have to go play a great football game."