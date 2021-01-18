Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Offense Learning to Succeed in Different Ways

With an O-line playing at a high level and serious depth across all skill positions, Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense can counter what opposing defenses try to do in a variety of ways, and that was evident in New Orleans

Jan 18, 2021 at 12:16 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Two weeks into December, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out of their late-season bye and started their run to the playoffs with a 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings, a team that had won five of its previous six games. The Buccaneers had gone into the bye week with their only two-game losing streak of the season and three losses in their last four outings.

As tends to happen with a clearly talented team that is struggling on one side of the ball or the other, the Buccaneers had been hearing about their lack of an "offensive identity." Arians held up his team's performance against Minnesota as an answer to that question.

"When asked early this week about our identity, I think we just showed our identity," said Arians. "We can do any damn thing we want to do."

That was an aggressively confident statement and, mind you, it did not come after one of the Bucs' most explosive offensive games of the season. In fact, the Buccaneers have topped the 26 points and 303 yards they got against Minnesota in every game since, sometimes by quite a bit. But Arians liked the way the Bucs controlled the line of scrimmage, got the running game going, kept ﻿Tom Brady﻿ from being sacked and hit some big plays in the passing game. More to the point, Arians liked that the Bucs, with their wide variety of talent, could tailor an attack specifically to succeed against what the Vikings try to do on defense.

Over the next four weeks, the Buccaneers' attack averaged 499.0 yards and 38.3 points per week, which could be seen as an offense doing "any damn thing" it wants to do, but the most recent win over the New Orleans Saints might actually be a better example.

The Buccaneers had 316 yards of offense against one of the NFL's best defenses on Sunday night, but leading receiver ﻿Mike Evans﻿ had just one three-yard touchdown catch. Recent sparkplug ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ also had just one catch for 10 yards. ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ was held to 34 yards on four catches. The team's top two leading receivers were running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ and tight end ﻿Cameron Brate﻿. Tom Brady was well-protected and efficient, with 199 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, but the big plays didn't materialize as they had so often in recent weeks.

This wasn't a surprise to the Buccaneers, and Brate took some time on Monday afternoon to explain why.

"The teams that play us with the single-high safety, our receivers are going to be one-on-one, and those games, Mike and Chris and AB, those are the games that those guys have great games," said Brate. "When teams are a little more conservative and try to take away the deep shots, those are the games where we're going to have to rely on the guys working the middle of the field, whether it's the running backs, tight ends, Chris in the slot. With what the Saints were doing on defense, it was going to be the guys on the inside who were going to have the best looks. We knew that going into the game and I thought Tom did a great job managing the game and taking what the defensive gave him. We can't always throw 50-yard bombs to Mike. We're going to have to sometimes be patient and run the football and take more short to intermediate throws. That's what we had to do yesterday to get the win."

Brate caught four passes for 50 yards, and added to his 80-yard game in the Wild Card round at Washington, he know has more receiving yards than any other tight end has had in a single postseason franchise history. Ronald Jones returned from injury to pair with playoff riser Leonard Fournette to give the Bucs 127 yards and a touchdown on the ground. They controlled the ball for more than 31 and a half minutes and didn't commit a turnover.

As Brate knows, it is surely hard for a coaching staff devising a game plan and a play-caller picking from his options on game day to not throw the ball to Evans or Godwin or Brown. But the Bucs are so deep at every offensive skill position that they can still succeed if they go that route.

"I think a lot of it has to do with trying to establish a run and getting more tight ends on the field," said Brate. "It's hard to game-plan that way when you have the weapons that we do [and] the quarterback that we have. Just establishing the line of scrimmage, making sure the defense doesn't just pin their ears back and pressure us – that's been big for us and we've kind of been gearing that way toward the end of the regular season and now into the playoffs. It's worked out for me and [I've] just been able to make some plays for us, which is cool."

Brown was also slowed by a knee injury during the game but the Bucs got big catches from Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson in the fourth quarter to convert long third downs and keep the go-ahead drive alive. Fournette led the whole team with five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. The Bucs are confident in every pass-catcher and ballcarrier they have, even as they go farther down the depth chart.

"That's what it's all about," said Arians. "You get your opportunities, you've got to make the best of them. You don't know when they're coming and this time Scotty jumped out there. It was really a play designed for Antonio, but Scotty ran a great route [and] beat him. Tyler makes a great catch, [Aaron] Stinnie steps in there and does a great, great job. It's everybody just doing their job and that's what we went down there [to do].

"All we've got to do is do our job. We're good enough to beat anybody."

The Bucs are even proving that they can rely on the ground game if necessary, which didn't always seem to be the case during the season. Tampa Bay tied for 28th in rushing offense during the regular season, with 94.9 yards per game. Over the last four weeks the Bucs have averaged 118.5 rushing yards per game and 4.23 yards per carry and have scored four times on the ground. It's a commonly-held belief that the running game becomes more important in the playoffs, particularly in cold-weather sites, and the Bucs appear to have planned to be ready for that.

"Yeah, that's kind of been the plan all year," said Arians. "Just trying to keep them both fresh. Getting RoJo back and getting him back in shape from the COVID and the finger [injury]. I think Leonard's done a great job in his absence and 'Ro' (Jones II) really added a spark when he got in there, so it's a good one-two punch."

No, the Buccaneers' offense can't do anything and everything it wants in every game and against every opponent. But it can succeed at just about anything across the offensive spectrum if it needs to in a particular game. That was evident in New Orleans on Sunday night.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Divisional Round Game | Top Sights

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Divisional Round game vs. New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31,Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31,Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
116 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks for a high five from an official during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks for a high five from an official during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
121 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
123 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
124 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 celebrates a turnover with teammates during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
125 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 celebrates a turnover with teammates during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
127 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
128 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
129 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
130 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
131 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
132 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
133 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
135 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Assistant Coach Tom Moore during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
136 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Assistant Coach Tom Moore during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
137 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Drew Brees and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Drew Brees and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
139 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
140 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
141 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
142 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
143 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
144 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145 / 145

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Top Three Takeaways from (Round Three) of Buccaneers vs. Saints

The Buccaneers had little room for error against their division rivals but they stepped up with their most complete game of the season when it mattered most.
news

Devin White or Ali Marpet? | Divisional Round Game Ball

The Buccaneers kept their Super Bowl LV hopes alive with a rousing win over their division tormentors…Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith offer suggestions as to who should get the Game Ball
news

Twitter Goes Crazy After Bucs Beat Saints, Advance to NFC Championship

See what players and fans are saying on social media following the NFC Divisional Round playoff win
news

Sean Murphy-Bunting Matches a Ronde Barber Feat

Data Crunch: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off a pass in a second consecutive postseason game, joining Ronde Barber as the only Bucs to do that…Also, Tampa Bay's current road win streak is its best ever
news

Bucs Conquer Saints with Takeaways, Head to NFC Title Game

Tampa Bay's defense force four turnovers, leading to 21 points, and Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes as the Buccaneers beat the Saints, 30-20, in the Divisional Round to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 17 at 6:40 p.m. (ET).
news

Postseason Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It's Brady vs. Brees for the third time this season and first time in the playoffs. Who do the experts think is coming out of Sunday with a win?
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans

It may be the third matchup between these two teams this season, but there are still plenty of things to watch for come Sunday night when the Buccaneers take on the Saints in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Saints

Can either defense disrupt the Brady-Brees show with a high dose of pressure, and will the final outcome be determined by turnovers...Thing to consider while waiting for kickoff in the Bucs' regular-season finale
news

2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Saints, Divisional Round Playoffs

Chapter Three of the historic Tom Brady-Drew Brees matchup will headline the Bucs' return to the Divisional Round but the Bucs think they are a different team than in the previous two meetings
news

Rookie Javon Hagan Among Three Players Elevated for Divisional Game

The Bucs elevated ILB Deone Bucannon, G Ted Larsen and S Javon Hagan from the practice squad for Sunday's game in New Orleans, giving Hagan a chance to make his NFL debut

Advertising