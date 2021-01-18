Twitter Goes Crazy After Bucs Beat Saints, Advance to NFC Championship

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sean Murphy-Bunting Matches a Ronde Barber Feat
Data Crunch: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off a pass in a second consecutive postseason game, joining Ronde Barber as the only Bucs to do that…Also, Tampa Bay's current road win streak is its best ever
Bucs Conquer Saints with Takeaways, Head to NFC Title Game
Tampa Bay's defense force four turnovers, leading to 21 points, and Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes as the Buccaneers beat the Saints, 30-20, in the Divisional Round to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay
How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints
How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 17 at 6:40 p.m. (ET).
Postseason Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints
It's Brady vs. Brees for the third time this season and first time in the playoffs. Who do the experts think is coming out of Sunday with a win?
5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans
It may be the third matchup between these two teams this season, but there are still plenty of things to watch for come Sunday night when the Buccaneers take on the Saints in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Saints
Can either defense disrupt the Brady-Brees show with a high dose of pressure, and will the final outcome be determined by turnovers...Thing to consider while waiting for kickoff in the Bucs' regular-season finale
2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Saints, Divisional Round Playoffs
Chapter Three of the historic Tom Brady-Drew Brees matchup will headline the Bucs' return to the Divisional Round but the Bucs think they are a different team than in the previous two meetings
Rookie Javon Hagan Among Three Players Elevated for Divisional Game
The Bucs elevated ILB Deone Bucannon, G Ted Larsen and S Javon Hagan from the practice squad for Sunday's game in New Orleans, giving Hagan a chance to make his NFL debut
Bucs' Defense vs. Saints' Offense | Hold the Wall
The Saints' offense ranks 12th overall yet averages the fifth-most points per game, which is due largely to their run game. Luckily, that's exactly what the Bucs know how to stop – especially against a familiar foe. Here's how the Bucs defense and the Saints offense stack up.
Saints Get Offensive Core Back Together for Playoffs
Scouting Report: New Orleans didn't have Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara on the field together much in 2020 but they're all back for Sunday's game against the Bucs...Plus, other key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Saints