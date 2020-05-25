Tom Brady Hits Highlight but Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning Take Home 'The Match' Win

It was a wet, soggy day at The Medalist in Hobe Sound, Florida – because it's 2020 and we can't possibly have nice things (like a sunny day for one of the first major live competitions we've seen in months). The first nine holes of "The Match: Champions for Charity" tournament involving Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning along with their respective partners Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, tee'd off in a best-shot format after a slight delay at about 3:45 p.m. ET.

The first hole, a par 4, was made up of each competitor feeling out the rain and how it altered the course they had been practicing on for the past couple days. Announcer Charles Barkley even said that Brady was running wind sprints in the parking lot after playing a full 18 holes Sunday morning in preparation. Brady's first shot ended up in a puddle in a sand dune, but at least Manning quickly followed it up with a shot into the roughage himself. Stars, they're just like us, right? The foursome went into the second hole tied, both Mickelson and Woods picking up their partner's slack and coming in on par.