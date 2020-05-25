Sunday, May 24, 2020 09:00 PM

Tom Brady Hits Highlight but Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning Take Home 'The Match' Win

After a rough front nine, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and partner Phil Mickelson turned up the heat on Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, but fell just one-stroke shy of the win.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

1GettyImages-1226820663
HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the fourth tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

It was a wet, soggy day at The Medalist in Hobe Sound, Florida – because it's 2020 and we can't possibly have nice things (like a sunny day for one of the first major live competitions we've seen in months). The first nine holes of "The Match: Champions for Charity" tournament involving Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning along with their respective partners Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, tee'd off in a best-shot format after a slight delay at about 3:45 p.m. ET.

The first hole, a par 4, was made up of each competitor feeling out the rain and how it altered the course they had been practicing on for the past couple days. Announcer Charles Barkley even said that Brady was running wind sprints in the parking lot after playing a full 18 holes Sunday morning in preparation. Brady's first shot ended up in a puddle in a sand dune, but at least Manning quickly followed it up with a shot into the roughage himself. Stars, they're just like us, right? The foursome went into the second hole tied, both Mickelson and Woods picking up their partner's slack and coming in on par.

From there, it didn't quite go the way Brady would have hoped. Though, it may just be more of an indication that he's been focusing on learning a new playbook rather than his golf game, which all of Tampa Bay is okay with at this point. By the seventh hole, Brady and Mickelson found themselves down three after some bad luck shots by Mickelson and quite a bit of sand on Brady's.

Then, on the 8th hole, after some smack talking and shade thrown by Charles Barkley (plus a $100,000 donation incentive by golfer Brooks Koepka), Brady birdied with an excellent shot that sent Twitter ablaze. Let that be a lesson: never count Tom Brady out.

Retrieving his ball from the hole may have resulted in an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, but the G.O.A.T. wasn't fazed. He and Mickelson ended the front nine just three back from Woods and Manning.

The game switched to an alternate-shot format for the back nine. On the 11th hole, Mickelson hit a bomb to start and then Brady hit a clutch putt for Eagle to put them within two of Woods and Manning.

Because that's how they roll.

On the 13th hole, Manning left the door wide open after missing a close putt for Mickelson to swoop in and gain a stroke. Unfortunately, the rain got worse and the 'heavy stuff' started coming down. Mickelson missed to preserve the two-stroke separation. Brady did the same on the 14th hole, but Manning also missed another short putt. It was a gift that put Brady and Mickelson now within one stroke with four holes remaining.

They maintained pressure in the 15th hole thanks to a sinker by Mickelson. Brady immediately followed it up with a great shot after Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson offered to chip in 100,000 meals for each player to get within 12 feet of the 16th hole. Three of the four players hit the mark but no change in the score.

Photos of the Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Golf Game

View pictures as Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson square off against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods for another round of 'The Match' for coronavirus relief.

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the first green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
1 / 10

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the first green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the fourth tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
2 / 10

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the fourth tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers displays his ball during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
3 / 10

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers displays his ball during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers putts on the sixth green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
4 / 10

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers putts on the sixth green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
5 / 10

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays a shot from the sand on the seventh hole during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
6 / 10

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays a shot from the sand on the seventh hole during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up a putt on the sixth green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
7 / 10

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up a putt on the sixth green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the 11th tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
8 / 10

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the 11th tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Phil Mickelson reads a putt for NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on the 17th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
9 / 10

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Phil Mickelson reads a putt for NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on the 17th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Tiger Woods and former NFL player Peyton Manning celebrate defeating Phil Mickelson and NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the 18th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
10 / 10

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Tiger Woods and former NFL player Peyton Manning celebrate defeating Phil Mickelson and NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the 18th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

It indeed came down to the last hole as Brady and Mickelson remained one stroke behind heading into the 18th. The rain had subsided a bit but the wind had picked up making a tricky hole even more complex.

In the end, the 'Comeback Kid' couldn't quite make it happen and Woods and Manning finished victorious, winning by just one stroke.

Throughout the course of the day, there were multiple donations thrown in for hitting various targets from people like Koepka, Barkley, Wilson and even Alex Rodriguez, among others. In all, $19,729,106 was raised, with Turner Sports rounding it up to an even $20 million, all going towards COVID-19 relief, really making us all true winners of The Match.

Related Content

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 in Denver. Denver won 30-24 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

How to Watch, Live Stream: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning in 'The Match'

We finally are getting some live sports (and for a good cause) as Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson square off against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods for another round of 'The Match' for coronavirus relief on Sunday, May 24.
NFL player Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
news

Gronk on Ellen: Main Reason I Came to Tampa Was My Mom

Many speculated the reason tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined the Buccaneers was because of his buddy, Tom. Gronk went on the Ellen Show to say that the main reason was actually his mom, who lives in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs
news

Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs

The Bucs' offense may be monopolizing the headlines, but the second-year linebacker wants to make sure everyone knows the defense isn't relying on them to propel the Bucs to success in 2020. 
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

ESPN: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Give Bucs Best Offseason in the League 

Bill Barnwell of ESPN ranked all 32 teams by their offseason and the Bucs top the list as the team that did the most to improve their roster, adding players like Brady and Gronkowski.
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Six Bucs Players Make Top 100 List

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco released his Top 100 players for 2020 and six Buccaneers make the cut with two more as honorable mentions.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 pressures Drew Brees during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Best Offenses the Bucs Will Face in 2020

The Buccaneers defense will take on seven of the top 10 passing offenses from 2019 this coming season.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Sean Murphy-Bunting Shares Story Behind New Number 23 …and It's Not What You Think

The Bucs' second-year corner switched his number this offseason from 26 to 23 and the reasoning is all about family.
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning smiles before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh. At right, in a Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faces reporters before a scheduled NFL football practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Denver and New England play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/File)
news

Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods to Tee Off for Coronavirus Relief

The four players will split into pairs for "The Match: Champions for Charity" tournament to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts on May 24 in South Florida.
"Everything" by Mike Evans
news

"Everything" by Mike Evans

A letter to moms from Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans in his own words.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Thoughts from Bruce Arians and the Bucs Coaching Staff on the 2020 NFL Schedule

See what the Bucs coaches think about Tampa Bay's 2020 slate.
TAMPA, FL. - SEPTEMBER 08, 2019 - East stands and South endzone during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Buccaneers Future Opponents Through 2022

While the 2020 schedule is just about out, see who Tampa Bay will play through the 2022 season according to the current league format.

Advertising