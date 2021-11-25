Brady: Bucs Building Offensive Inventory

"I just think at this point this is when a lot of the work you've done really starts to pay off," he said. "It's not necessarily Week Two where you notice, 'Hey, these are all the things we've done over the course of the year the right way.' You've got to build an inventory of things you're doing right consistently. It may not show up through four weeks or eight weeks, but over the course of 16 games it all plays itself out."

It's not December yet, but a prime example of what Brady means was on display at the very beginning of the Buccaneers' 30-10 win over the Giants on Monday night. The Buccaneers took the opening possession methodically down the field on an eight-play, 73-yard touchdown drive, with every single play producing at least seven yards or a first down, and often both. Four different players caught passes on the drive and three different men ran the ball, including wideouts Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. By the end of the game the Bucs had 402 yards of offense, 10 different players had caught a pass and eight different men had run the ball.

The Buccaneers did a wide variety of things on offense against the Giants, and just about all of it worked. Brady and company have had three months to see what works best and to perfect those things, and it's not a short list.

"We've got to get guys the ball in different ways," said Brady. "It's nice that everyone was able to feel part of it early, and those are important plays. The best part is the execution was good. We've just got to keep executing well – run game, pass game. It really doesn't matter what we do. When we don't move the ball it's usually our execution that we need to fix."

The Bucs' recent two-game losing streak and some of their closer wins have been marked by a rise in penalties and turnovers and a dip in third-down success rate. The Bucs converted 46.2% of their third downs on Monday night, committed six penalties for just 39 yards and had only one fluky turnover on a ball that bounced off Evans' hands. With that kind of clean play, the Bucs can continue to unlock more of what works in their playbook and put together more clock-eating extended drives. Against the Giants, the Bucs ran 76 plays to 54 for New York and possessed the ball for nearly 36 minutes.

Last December, the Buccaneers' offense took off, beginning a run of seven straight games in which it produced 30 or more points. They had built an inventory and had perfected how to access it. That's obviously something that Brady's teams have done throughout his career, and the Buccaneers hope that it happens again in 2021.