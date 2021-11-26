Bucs Offense & Defense Share Responsibility for Jonathan Taylor & Colts Ground Game | Carmen Catches Up

Indeed, that could be the key against the Colts' offense. After averaging 244.2 passing yards per game and scoring 17 touchdowns in the first nine weeks of the season, Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz has only had one passing touchdown in the last two games and has and average of just 143.0 passing yards with an average quarterback rating of 81.3 in that span. He's regressed in the last two games and doesn't seem to be able to be super productive on his own through the air. If the Bucs do manage a lead, that could force the Colts to play catch up and the most efficient way to do that is to pass the ball. See where I'm going here? If you force them to have to throw it, Wentz may just not be able to do that. Especially if the defense holds up their end of the bargain when it comes to Taylor, the Bucs' offense should have no trouble living up to their top-scoring reputation and their average of 30.9 points per game should be more than enough to secure a victory.