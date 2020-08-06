Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'

And if all that wasn't enough, you have to throw in a global pandemic that robbed the signal caller of valuable offseason reps with his new squad. The offseason program was wiped out entirely to help the league safely operate while mitigating the spread of COVID-19. That offseason program is usually a time to get on the field and in meeting rooms with your team to learn the system together. And in case you think the guys that were around last year already know everything, good teams make drastic changes and improvements to each side of the ball every offseason. So, while this being the second year under Head Coach Bruce Arians and his staff is a good thing for continuity's sake, the relative lack of team turnover can only take you so far.

"I think conversations we probably would've had in April, we're having now," said Brady. "I think that part has been challenging too, but the only thing you can do is adjust to the situation, adapt the best way you can [and] put as much time and energy now as we can into it. I think the reality is, the clock is ticking on everybody. We're going to have to work as hard as we can and not waste any minutes of any day trying to get used to one another. [We need to] embrace the challenge and see it as an opportunity to see what we can become."

Brady has certainly embraced his new teammates, too. Just in this past week of workouts, he can regularly be heard yelling out encouragement and praise to his receivers. He's laughing with his fellow quarterbacks during conditioning, cracking jokes at his and their expense. It's like they're all old friends already. Football has a way of doing that, I suppose.

He's also seemed to fit right in with his new coaches – even Arians insists he's just another player and 'gets cussed out like the rest of them' already.