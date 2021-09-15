Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Jordan Whitehead Returns to Practice | Carmen Catches Up

-If the award wasn't proof enough that Brady playing as well as he's ever played, he came in at No. 2 in NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal's weekly QB ind*ex, with some added, and maybe a little incredulous, praise from the NFL analyst.*

"Brady was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded passer from Week 13 forward last season -- and he just topped the PFF board again in Week 1 of 2021," writes Rosenthal. "Justin Herbert﻿, sensational in every respect, was outplayed by a man who was in the NFL when Herbert was 2 years old. Composing a "Tom Brady is still good" take is one of the most challenging endeavors a writer can embark on -- hasn't it all been said before? -- but I'm fascinated about the shape of Brady's latest peak. He's a different player, making "wow" throws more consistently. His average depth of target is deeper than it's ever been. He is way more fun to watch at 44 than he was at 24."

Looks like Arians' 'No risk-it, no biscuit' system is paying off. That average depth of target is likely due to the fact that Arians (and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich) scheme up a lot more deep shots. Arians has infamously said that there's a touchdown and checkdown available to the quarterback on every play – and it looks like Brady, at 44 years old, is taking the former more often. With his four touchdown passes in week one, that puts him on pace for a whopping 68 touchdown passes on the year. I would say that seems farfetched but are we really going to cast doubt on a man who at 43 had the second-most passing touchdowns of his career with 40 last season? Oh, and we're giving him another regular season game this year to do it.

-Brady wasn't the only one to win an award as punter Bradley Pinion was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week. Pinion had three punts inside the 10 and another right at the 10 in Thursday night's win. All of his other kicks went for touchbacks.

In true punter form, Pinion also deflected any and all praise when he met with the media on Wednesday.