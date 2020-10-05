Top Three Takeaways from Chargers vs. Buccaneers

3. The defense gave up big plays for the first time this season – but stayed stout against the run.

First, the not so good. The Bucs' defense uncharacteristically gave up a couple big plays and a 97-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown for the Chargers. Credit rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who played with the poise and aggressiveness of a player much more experienced than his three NFL games would suggest. Los Angeles' biggest play perhaps came at the end of the third quarter just as Tampa Bay had finally reclaimed the lead, up 28-24, after Brady hit wide receiver Scotty Miller for a collective 63 yards on two passes that resulted in a touchdown. Herbert traded a big play right back, hitting wide receiver Jalen Guyton for a 72-yard touchdown. All of a sudden, Los Angeles was back on top.

But that would be the last time the Chargers would hold a lead. The entire fourth quarter, the Bucs' defense shut Los Angeles down, allowing the Tampa Bay offense to pull ahead and stay there.

"Yeah, we were a little more aggressive in the second half to put more pressure on them and give them different looks," said cornerback Carlton Davis, who had the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter. "From then we just had to play ball. We had to play better. We had to read our keys. We had to be more disciplined in our coverage. Halftime we made some adjustments and it worked."

Here's the thing. There's a reason the Bucs were beat on a couple plays by players you probably hadn't heard of before this game. They were gameplanning for guys like running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen. That's all you can do as a defense, especially early in the season. Well, Ekeler was knocked out of the game with an injury after getting only 14 yards on five carries, while Allen had 62 yards on eight receptions but was kept out of the end zone.

Tampa Bay held the Chargers to just 46 net yards rushing overall, marking the third time in team history that the Buccaneers have held consecutive opponents under 50 rushing yards. The last time was in 2007. It was the second-straight week that the Bucs' defense held opponents to under 50 yards on the ground, which marks only the third time in team history the team has done so, the last time also coming in 2007.

Shutting down the run game makes an offense one dimensional, which quite simply makes it easier to defend.

"It's very important to us," said Bowles on Monday, speaking on being able to maintain the team's success against the run. "We know what teams are trying to do to us as far as the pass game. Once you shut down the run, it's just a matter of making plays so those guys up front understand that and they do a good job trying to stop it."

It was an all-level effort though throughout the game, though. Suh's forced fumble turned the tides and it was Davis' interception that gave the Bucs the ball back with 2:22 to go in the game, preserving the Bucs' seven-point lead and the win. The Bucs got pressure on Herbert from all levels again with both outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and safety Jordan Whitehead recording sacks. Suh and fellow interior lineman Will Gholston recorded two quarterback hits. Lavonte David again had a tackle for loss and broke up a pass from Herbert.