Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Saints

Here are three major takeaways from Sunday's season opener.

1. The defense got their fast start.

That was the goal heading into 2020. A year ago, the defense had a new coach, an entirely new system and fielded up to six rookies at a time. A fast start was the furthest thing from realistic. Yet, they still managed to finish the year extraordinarily strong. After the halfway point of 2019, the Bucs defense managed the most sacks of any team, the most passes defensed and significantly lowered their total yards allowed while maintaining the stifling run defense they had become known for. Now, with a year under their belt, they needed to pick right back up where they ended last year – unconventional offseason and limitations and all.

And in New Orleans, against a very good Saints offense that has had the constant of Drew Brees under center for nearly two decades, they did.

They held the league's all-time passing leader to just 160 yards with 18 completions on 30 attempts. That's a 60% completion rate, far from Brees' league-leading 74.3% from 2019. And despite his two touchdown throws, one of which was a screen to running back Alvin Kamara, Brees wasn't happy with his own performance.

"Well, if you ask me how I felt like I played, I'd probably say I played awful as well," Brees said following Saints Head Coach Sean Payton expressing his dissatisfaction with his playcalling. "So, I guess we get to be our harshest critics coming off of this game. I know that certainly we are used to playing at a much higher level, offensively, and I think especially the passing game."

Defensively, the Bucs held the Saints to just five third-down conversions on 15 attempts. In six trips inside the red zone, New Orleans only converted three into scores. They were two of four in goal-to-go situations, including missing a last effort by Kamara at the end of the game to scamper into the end zone. The play was originally called a touchdown on the field but was reversed upon a review that showed inside linebacker Lavonte David headed Kamara off and forced him out of bounds before he could actually cross the plane.

In fact, David registered 11 combined tackles, making it his 35th game with double-digit tackles. That's the third-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2012. David also led a defense that recorded nine tackles for loss on Sunday, having two of his own. He now has 118 in his career, which returns him to number two ranking since 2012 behind only Houston's J.J. Watt.

His defensive co-captain, Devin White, tied for the team lead in tackles with David, also registering 11. It was White's third game with 10-or-more tackles in just 14 career appearances.

Those two were a large part of why one of the game's best running backs in Kamara was rendered ineffective on the ground, and it wasn't for lack of trying. Kamara had just 16 yards on 13 carries for a paltry 1.3-yard average, the lowest of his career. Kamara managed 51 yards through the air with most of those coming on a 38-yard pass from backup quarterback and utility player Taysom Hill on a gadget play.

The league's leading receiver was also completely shut down. Michael Thomas had just 17 yards, matching a career low with three receptions. The last time that happened was in 2017.