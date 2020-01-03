Top Takeaways from the 2019 Bucs Season

The 2019 season didn't end the way anyone hoped simply because it ended after Week 17. Although that's not a change from the season before, the Buccaneers improved. A lot.

With the installation of a new staff, and therefore new systems, it's hard to not feel encouraged and hopeful going into the 2020 offseason about what may lie ahead given how much improvement we saw as a result. The offense put up historic numbers, although that's not necessarily new. The 2018 Buccaneers also put up a lot of passing yards, finishing first in passing yards, which was repeated in 2019.

Where the Bucs' offense leveled up this year was in capitalizing on those yards. They finished with the highest point total in franchise history, in fact, as well as tying with the New Orleans Saints for the third-most points put up this season, raising their ranking from 12 the prior year. The league's passing king is also a Buccaneer for the very first time in NFL history, after quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 5,109 yards.

But perhaps where the team took its biggest jump forward was on the other side of the ball. For the first time ever, the league's leading sack artist is also a Buccaneer. Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett finished the season with 19.5 sacks, surpassing Hall of Famer Warren Sapp's franchise record in the process. The defense as a whole pressured the quarterback a lot, finishing with the second-most quarterback hits of any team with 116. Their 47 sacks ended up tied for the seventh-most of any team in the NFL and get this – the second-most of any Buccaneer defense ever. They also finished with a top rank against the run, allowing just 73.8 yards on the ground per game, an average of just 3.26 yards per rush – both a league best.

In case you thought it was just up front, even with an extremely young defensive backfield, Tampa Bay ended up with the most passes defensed of any team. Their 96 broken up balls were the most by a Bucs defense since… 2002.

They also attacked the ball. A year after finishing in the bottom-five in the league in takeaways with just 14, Tampa Bay finished top five in 2019, taking the ball away 28 times, the fifth-most.