Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Rams

3. Inconsistency bug bites the Bucs again.

A week after putting up 46 points on offense, the Buccaneers struggled to sustain drives, especially in the second half, against the Rams. The defense got in its own way with a couple penalties that extended Los Angeles drives in the red zone (though those were the only penalties of the night for the Buccaneers). And even with those struggles, Tampa Bay kept the game close and brought it down to the wire, losing by the margin of just a field goal.

So, why the inconsistency?

"I'm still trying to figure that out," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "At times we look really, really good and then there are times where we obviously don't. I felt very, very comfortable in the two-minute drive until that [intercepted] throw. We made some plays and obviously we didn't make enough in this ballgame – offense, defense or special teams – to win."

One thing that has consistently plagued the Bucs' offense has been third down situations, specifically, third-and-long situations. Any team put into those predicaments isn't going to come out with good results. That was one of the main differences between the first and second half, according to Arians.

"I think in this one – second half, especially – we got ourselves out of manageable third downs," said Arians. "[In the] first half we were able to stay in good, manageable down-and-distances and completed a lot of third-down balls to keep the chains moving. In the second half, we did not. When we took shots, we missed them. I think they did a good job of staying in manageable third downs or we got them off the field – we didn't. I think two things – we got a big turnover [and] kicked a field goal, [but] they got a turnover and scored a touchdown. Big, big plays. The play before the half on the screen – those three points. In those type of games, those are the type of plays that are going to beat you."

And give credit to a good team where it's due. The Rams had the second-ranked defense in the NFL coming into this game and were allowing second-fewest points. Even with the Bucs' offensive line doing a great job at keeping a guy like Aaron Donald, who didn't have a recorded stat in the game, at bay, there was still enough pressure that didn't allow for plays that would have gotten them out of third-and-long situations to develop.