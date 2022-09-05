What the Bucs Are Saying: September 5

(On the additions of Akiem Hicks, Logan Hall and Deadrin Senat to the defensive line)

"When this group first got together and we started assimilating talent-wise we thought [it] really had upgraded, but after being with them and working with them as a whole, talent-wise, it might be the best group we've had. When you bring Logan [Hall] in, he was kind of something that we didn't have with the explosion. You bring in Akiem Hicks – and we kind of play power-ball, big-boy ball and he fits that mold there, so I think these guys really complement each other well. When you sit and start talking about personnel, getting down to your numbers or whatever, it became tough when you look at [Deadrin] Senat and some of the other guys we had – we felt like some of the guys we were releasing and hoping to get back on the practice squad could play in games for us and that's a good problem to have."

(On trying to stop NT Vita Vea and DL Akiem Hicks)

"Those guys are very interesting because of their size and the power-thing. The thing is, we just have to keep harking on them on their technique and stuff like that. But the thing is, for us, those guys – if they can force double-teams it gives our guys, our fast linebackers, the ability to run and make plays, so that's what we want them to be able to do."

(On the challenge of rotating defensive linemen when playing nickel defense)

"The thing is, we want to really play match-up. Now it gives us the ability to play match-up and we're just looking at our upcoming opponents – who matches up well – and the thing is, throughout the time we've been here, we do a pretty good job of rolling our guys pretty regularly. The six we take to the game, usually we feel pretty confident with them being in the game. We see Vita [Vea] since we've been here playing third down at his size and Akiem [Hicks] has played third down. And you drafted Logan [Hall] to help you on third down and then some of the other pieces in there with [Will] Gholston and 'Nacho' (Rakeem Nuñez-Roches) – we feel comfortable with all those guys out there at any particular time."

(On where this defense can improve from last year to this year)

"The thing that you see is the overall athleticism, and when I say that, we looked at a bunch of guys that were released, guys that are no longer with us, [who] played a lot of snaps for us, but we still feel like the people that we acquired gives us the flexibility of some position-flex and more athleticism."

(On what he's seen from DL Logan Hall)

"The thing about him is, and what we saw from him in college is, his ability to win one-on-one. So, what we're thinking is – we try to be a pressure-style defense, and that being said, some of the looks that we create, we're going to guarantee a one-on-one. We're going to force you to give us a one-on-one here and what he's shown so far in camp is the ability to win a one-on-one. We know what our edge guys can do, we know what our big guys can do, but they're going to be more power-oriented, it's going to take them longer to get there. Logan has that quick-twitch guy – to be 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6, 290 [pounds], 295 [pounds], he can really move. So that is something that we didn't have."

(On the addition of Cowboys T Jason Peters to their practice squad)

"Well, when you look at the veteran first of all, I was with him in college at Arkansas – so you're calling out my age – but you're still talking about a quality pro and when we looked back, we played against him last year at Chicago and they guy is still doing it on a high level. Then we played against him in Philly a couple years ago – the guy's really been around, he's seen it all, a serviceable guy and a competitor. So, we just have to prepare for whoever they put out. He will definitely be a solid, solid player."

(On his new role as run game coordinator/defensive line coach)

"The beauty about it is, everything really stayed status quo in that it's more responsibility as far as the on the field stuff this and that and having to call the plays from that stand point, but really we were such an interactive group when it comes to game planning. We're all in this, a cohesive group, and then at the end of the day, we'll make a decision on what we'll go with. But the way we gameplan, everybody brings something to the table. So really for us, the best thing to say is, we've kind of been status quo. It really hasn't changed the way we go about business at all."

(On what he's seen from CB Jamel Dean)

"This year it was kind of interesting going into camp, but he made it clear right away that we're going to have a battle for that position and each day he just kept making plays. Sitting next to 'Rock' (Kevin Ross) in our meeting room, and everyday he'd point out getting his hands on the ball. With the style of defense that we play, our corners, they're out there, you've got to be able to get your hands on the ball and be able to cover 'X' and 'Z.' He stepped up and really did that and to see the growth of this guy and to see him really step up… because it was really close because Sean [Murphy-Bunting] had a really good camp. But, really just to see the growth that he made was really impressive."

(On what changed for CB Jamel Dean between this year and last year)

"[He] became more of a smarter player, noticing situations. We play a lot of man-to-man coverage, so if they get ready to bunch, you've got to be able to make sure you communicate and call this or that. They give you a lot of stuff to play with your eyes – his eyes are in the right place. We knew he could cover, but now he's seeing the total game. And he's really, really maturing as a football player. His eyes are in better shape and he kind of knows combination routes. If there's something coming in front of you, they're bringing something behind you and stuff like that. His knowledge of the game is just really, really noticeable."

(On how they gauged the competition between cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting)