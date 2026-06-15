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What to Watch for at Bucs 2026 Mandatory Minicamp 

A three-day mandatory minicamp will kick off for the Buccaneers on Tuesday, June 16, and here are several things to keep an eye on at the AdventHealth Training Center

Jun 15, 2026 at 11:57 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

What to Watch for at Minicamp

Rookie Insertion

With rookie minicamp in the rearview, as well as the three weeks of Organized Team Activities, now is the chance to see how the rookies look in action. Despite OTAs being voluntary, the Buccaneers had a significant turnout with most veterans in attendance throughout on-field drills and installations. Mandatory minicamp will provide the opportunity to see who emerges amidst the pack and who is getting in work with the first-team offense and first-team defense. First-round pick Rueben Bain Jr.'s power and agility have already been on full display, as well as Josiah Trotter's ability to pierce gaps and get downhill.

Chemistry with Baker Mayfield

Training Camp will bring excitement for fans to view the highly-anticipated WR-DB one-on-one drills but who Baker Mayfield is targeting during mandatory minicamp will provide intrigue. The Bucs have a loaded offensive arsenal with Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst, as well as tight end Cade Otton and backs Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell. In Tampa Bay's wide receiver room, Egbuka has been getting work at the 'Z' spot and Ted Hurst has been working at the 'X' with his downfield prowess. Godwin, Egbuka and McMillan have the inside-outside versatility to line up at all receiver spots and Zac Robinson will likely aim to create advantageous matchups, putting them at different spots along the formation to keep defenses off-balance. Who Mayfield frequently targets on third down during the 11-on-11 portion will be something to monitor.

Trench Work in 11-on-11

Live contact and pads are still not permitted during this three-day camp, but teams will still undergo 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. One-on-one pass rush drills during training camp are always a crowd pleaser, and prior to that minicamp will provide a comprehensive look at the retooled defensive line. Many of the Bucs' offseason moves both in the draft and free agency came at revamping the defensive line with Rueben Bain Jr., Al-Quadin Muhammad, A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Todd Bowles will rotate through various combinations to get a feel for how he wants to construct pressure packages. It will be exciting to watch which players are navigating their way into the backfield for would-be sacks.

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