Women of Red 'Football is Back' Event and More Tommy & Gronky | Carmen Catches Up

The defense can be helped by the offense putting up points and giving the Bucs a comfortable lead. That could be aided by both wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans having a full week of practice together for the first time this season. Evans missed the first two weeks of practice with a hamstring injury, though he ended up playing in the season opener in New Orleans. Godwin missed last game due to a concussion. They are both practicing fully and getting some much-needed field work in within a game-planning situation.

"We were great in the beginning of camp and we were getting a lot of reps in," said Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. "Any time you have those two guys out there healthy, you're going to look different when those guys are out there. Like I said, we lost Mike right before Week 1, then we lost Chris, so it's good to have both of those guys out there in the huddle. We know what they bring to us as a team [and] we know that these are our playmakers. These are two of our playmakers [so] you want to be able to put those guys on the field as much as possible. But, the key is being able to really practice with them out there so we can keep developing and keep making sure we're on the same page."