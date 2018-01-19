2017 Player Recap: O.J. Howard

Tight end O.J. Howard headlined a stellar 2017 draft class for the Bucs this season after Tampa Bay took him at number 19 out of the University of Alabama with their first pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Howard fit right in as an immediate contributor to the tight end corps. It's a position group Tampa Bay utilizes as pass catchers a lot in comparison to the rest of the league. The Bucs rank third in total yards receiving by a tight end over the course of the 2017 season. They were also the only team last season that had tight ends account for over 400 yards and at least six receiving touchdowns.

Despite being a rookie, Howard played a huge role in that. He tied with the Giants' Evan Engram for the most touchdowns by a rookie tight end this season with six, doing it in one less game, and second among all rookies in touchdown receptions behind only Pittsburgh's JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Howard's season-long touchdown came on his first NFL touchdown in Week 4 against the New York Giants. On first-and-10 at Tampa's own 42-yard line, quarterback Jameis Winston faked the handoff on play action to hit Howard down the near sideline. The tight end was left wide open and hauled in the grab inside the 35-yard line and ran untouched into the end zone.