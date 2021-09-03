The 2021 Buccaneers & What They'll Look Like… Right Down to the Unis | Carmen Catches Up

We finally got a picture of what those Buccaneers who take the field in primetime will look like this week as the roster was cut down to its initial 53, with a few transactions trickling in in the later days. Plus, we also got a full uniform schedule for the entire 2021 NFL season. Tampa Bay will open in white jerseys and pewter pants – the same combination from Super Bowl LV.
Here's all the things that went down this week, wrapped up in a neat little package:
Monday
-With the season right around the corner, I had some suggestions on Bucs players you want on your fantasy roster this year. It's me wanting to help you avoid ending up in a Waffle House for 24 hours. You're welcome.
Tuesday
-The initial 53-man roster was revealed in accordance with the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline. With all 22 Super Bowl starters coming back, there were very little surprises. The biggest departure was probably that of tight end Tanner Hudson, who was released and then picked up by the San Francisco 49ers. Griffin-Hudson Connection: 2019-2021.
-The Buccaneers and yours truly released the brand-new Booth Review podcast. I was lucky enough to sit down with Bucs assistant coaches to break down some football fundamentals. We covered topics from basics of the offensive and defensive lines, nickel and dime packages, quarterback fundamentals, personnel identification and the 3-4 vs. 4-3 defense, among others. Check it out on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Bucs website. All eight episodes are available now.
Wednesday
-After the initial roster was revealed, the Bucs announced 10 of 16 signings to the practice squad the following day.
-Over in the East Stadium Club, the Bucs unveiled new offerings that will be available for patrons at Raymond James Stadium this season, including a selection of new food and beverage options and the team's new Champions Lounge. The team's new concessions feature offerings from Aussie Grill, Coppertail Brewing, Little Caesars, Vizzy and Winghouse.
"We are committed to continually improving the fan gameday experience and our focus this season has been to partner with food and beverage brands that our fans know and love," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As we welcome our fans back to a full Raymond James Stadium this season, we are excited to also showcase a variety of new upgrades and enhancements that will add to the enjoyment of the in-game viewing experience."
Thursday
-The Bucs announced Ryan Succop had been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, the Buccaneers placed guard John Molchon on Injured Reserve. Succop missed the team's last preseason game but will now be available for the start of the regular season. Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong said Succop had a great kicking period in his first day back at practice, making all but one of his field goal attempts.
-Tight end Rob Gronkowski helped the Bucs reveal the recipients of the second annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship, a first-of-its-kind academic scholarship program designed to benefit graduating female high school football players pursuing a career in sports. The four 2021 scholarship winners – Jordan Bryant (University of Florida), Shivanie Ghansiam (University of Florida), Malia Hollins (Howard University) and Lydia Houle (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) were delivered the news by Gronkowski, who surprised and congratulated the recipients.
You can watch a video of Gronk delivering the news HERE.
"These young women are showing the world that football is a sport for everyone," said Gronkowski. "They've earned this scholarship through their hard work, dedication and love for the game. It's an honor to meet them and I'm excited that they'll get to kick off the season with us at Raymond James Stadium."
Friday
-The Bucs activated guard Nick Leverett off the reserve/COVID-19 list and subsequently placed outside linebacker Cam Gill on injured reserve.
-Tampa Bay also released its uniform schedule for the entire 2021 regular season. The most common combination is white jerseys with pewter pants. They'll wear it 10 times, including three times on national TV, again beginning with the season opener at home against Dallas.
Bucs Tweet of the Day: