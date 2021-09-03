The 2021 Buccaneers & What They'll Look Like… Right Down to the Unis | Carmen Catches Up

We finally got a picture of what those Buccaneers who take the field in primetime will look like this week as the roster was cut down to its initial 53, with a few transactions trickling in in the later days. Plus, we also got a full uniform schedule for the entire 2021 NFL season. Tampa Bay will open in white jerseys and pewter pants – the same combination from Super Bowl LV.

Here's all the things that went down this week, wrapped up in a neat little package:

Monday

-With the season right around the corner, I had some suggestions on Bucs players you want on your fantasy roster this year. It's me wanting to help you avoid ending up in a Waffle House for 24 hours. You're welcome.

Tuesday

-The initial 53-man roster was revealed in accordance with the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline. With all 22 Super Bowl starters coming back, there were very little surprises. The biggest departure was probably that of tight end Tanner Hudson, who was released and then picked up by the San Francisco 49ers. Griffin-Hudson Connection: 2019-2021.