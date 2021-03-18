2021 Prospect Primer: RB Najee Harris

Comments: Though his description sounds like it's coming off a clothing website, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein rightly points out Harris' size first. His 6-2, 230-pound frame is bound to raise some eyebrows, especially after witnessing what fellow Tide alum Derrick Henry has been able to accomplish at the NFL level. Harris has a rare combination of that size along with speed and 'elusiveness' as Zierlein puts it, which is no easy task when you tower over even coverage linebackers.

"Plus-sized runner who elevated his game and draft stock with a well-rounded performance in 2020," writes Zierlein. "Harris showed improved short-area creativity and elusiveness to go with his trademark physicality. Creates additional yardage with both wiggle and power, but he lacks desired top gear to change games in a flash. He handled a heavier lift in 2020, with almost 300 total touches in 13 games. Harris' value as a third-down option out of the backfield and as a personal protector should not be underestimated after his performance in his senior year. His running style could shorten his career, but he's a tough, three-down runner who can immediately upgrade a running game."