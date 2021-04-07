Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Prospect Primer: WR Rondale Moore

The shifty and compact Big Ten receiver is rising up draft boards following a good showing at Purdue’s pro day.

Apr 07, 2021 at 10:17 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Name: Rondale Moore

Position: WR

School: Purdue

Height: 5-7

Weight: 181

NFL Grade: 6.22 (good backup who could become a starter)

Stats: Moore started his Purdue career with a bang, winning the Paul Hornung Award as a true freshman for the nation's most versatile player. Most of his work obviously came at wide receiver where that year he led the FBS with 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games played. He recorded an average of 11 yards per reception and 96.8 yards per game on his way to being named a consensus first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, first-team All Big Ten honors and won Big Ten Wide Receiver and True Freshman of the Year.

However, Moore only played seven games after his initial season for the Boilermakers. He started 2019 out on a tear, keeping up his exact 96.8 yards per game average until injury sidelined him the rest of the season. In 2020, he only played in three games but had 35 receptions and 270 yards in that span, earning him Honorable Mention All-Conference.

Comments: It sounds like the first round would be a little out of reach for a 5-7 player who has only 20 college games under his belt but Moore showed more consistency and flashed his extreme athleticism at Purdue's pro day. He recorded a 4.29 40-yard dash and an incredible 42.5-inch vertical jump at only 67 inches himself.

"Slightly undersized slot receiver who makes up for it with above-average strength and competitive fire that shows up throughout the tape," writes NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He can beat one-on-one coverage with speed but lacks the size and length to legitimately challenge NFL cornerbacks outside. He's difficult to press, elusive out of route breaks underneath and his ability after the catch could make him a priority target when it's time to move the sticks on third down. He lacks desired game experience on paper, but he's the same player week in and week out and teams know exactly what they will get with him. His football character and acumen are big pluses to go with his talent. Moore should become a good starting slot target with punt return potential."

Punt returning in something the Bucs are still playing with as they enter the 2021 season and they have yet to re-sign Antonio Brown. They do have a couple great slow receivers in both Chris Godwin and now second-year player Tyler Johnson on the roster but with Moore's 4.29 speed, he could stretch the field like Scotty Miller, while also being able to play inside. The only question mark would be how much he could handle the wear and tear of that inside position at the NFL level but he's elusive enough according to Zierlein that it may not matter.

