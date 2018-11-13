A Few Fast Facts About New Bucs Kicker Cairo Santos and Why the Red Zone is So Tough, According to Alan Cross | Carmen Catches Up

-The good news is that for the Bucs, the offensive options are plentiful, which has been well-proven throughout the season so far. Tampa Bay had a pair of 100-yard receivers on Sunday against Washington, though I guarantee you wouldn't have been able to predict the unlikely duo in advance. It was running back Jacquizz Rodgers that had his first 100-yard receiving game of his career along with wide receiver Chris Godwin, who had the second such game of his young career.

"It's cool because it's like who's it going to be today?" Cross said as he highlighted the day both Godwin and Rodgers had. "Is it going to be Mike [Evans], O.J. [Howard], Cam [Brate], Quizz [Jacquizz Rodgers]? It's always good to see guys like [Rodgers] get in and make an impact and just really proceed to lead this team in a good way like Quizz is doing."

-Leaders like Rodgers are the ones who are responsible for helping the team to keep pushing through a valley in the season, according to Alan Cross. He said it's up to the veterans to help the team rebound.

"It's really the 'old guys,'" Cross said, referring to the veterans. "Really, it's everybody but mostly the old guys bringing the team together and just playing as a family and communicating and everybody being on the same page and buying into the program and keep chugging along."

While Cross admitted to being somewhere in the middle of the rookie-to-veteran scale, he did point to one former Buccaneer who was the biggest influence on him and the guys who are considered veterans on the team now, leaving a lasting legacy as a result.

"I think the biggest guy is Vincent Jackson, being here during my rookie year," Cross said. "And Mike [Evans], he learned from him. Guys like Chris Godwin are learning from Mike, and Justin Watson is learning from Mike and Hump and all those guys. It's real cool to see that because Mike works his butt off every day. I've never seen a guy work that hard every day to be such a star player like he is. That's really kudos to V-Jack and some of those guys that were here my rookie year."