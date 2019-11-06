Ali Marpet on 'Youngin' Alex Cappa & His Progress on the O-line | Carmen Catches Up

Who Cappa is as a player, and perhaps person, is perfectly encapsulated by his last few weeks. Cappa suffered a broken arm against the New Orleans Saints in Week Five. It happened in the second quarter but instead of coming out of the game in a hostile environment against a division rival, Cappa elected to finish the game.

Three games later, he was back in action against the Seahawks in Seattle.

"It was awesome playing with Cappa back, Dotson back," Marpet said of the original starting five finally being back on the field at the same time Sunday. "Donovan and Jensen played really well. I think we have some things that we can clean up, but I think we took some steps forward as an offensive line. We were stepping on each other's feet trying to get used to each other and it's all part of the process."

That process for Cappa has been helped along by Marpet, who has seen a lot of improvement in the young player. Marpet says he doesn't exactly elect for the old-school approach of berating younger players and toughening them up as a means of helping them adjust to the NFL level. He credits that to guys like Evan Smith, Logan Mankins and Gosder Cherilus, who helped him when he came in as a young player himself. As a result, though, Cappa is getting support behind the scenes as he gets more real-time reps, which has been the biggest help, according to Marpet.