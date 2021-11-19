'Arrow Pointing Up' to Gronk Playing Monday | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs have a 45.3% run success rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which is good for the fifth-best mark in the league. The combination of runs and short passes have running back Leonard Fournette, who has had three games this season with over 100 yards from scrimmage, is on pace for a season-high in rushing and all-purpose yards. All that success also has to do with the Bucs' offensive line, who cannot get enough recognition as far as this author is concerned. Not only have they opened things up in the run game, they've also added to quarterback Tom Brady's success through the air in multiple phases, including on those short passes that Arians likes to count as part of the running game. In fact, Brady has the best passer rating on passes of 0-9 air yards of any player in any season of the Next Gen Stats era. It stands at 128.9 thanks to and 18-1 touchdown to interception ratio. That success can be attributed to, in part, the lack of pressure Brady faces. His offensive line has recorded the lowest pressure rate and sack percentage of any unit in the league and is tied for the least amount of sacks given up this season with 12.0.