Benjamin Morrison Details Character Fortification and Vita Vea's Mentorship

Outside cornerback Benjamin Morrison was back in action on Thursday for the Buccaneers. After missing training camp and the beginning of the 2026 offseason workout program with a hamstring injury, Morrison returned to 11-on-11 team drills at the AdventHealth Training Center. According to Head Coach Todd Bowles, Morrison remains day-to-day in his ramp up to full go.

"When I miss those snaps and I miss that time out here, you just appreciate it even more when you come back but it is frustrating," said Morrison. "You just want to do what you love and when it is taken from you on a consistent basis, it sucks. It builds character…changed my perspective and has made me appreciate it even more."

Morrison is now focused on trusting the process in a methodical approach curated by the training staff. Throughout the rehab journey, the second-year player has emphasized strengthening the mind and now, he is working on physical enhancement. Last season during his rookie campaign, Morrison earned playing time on the field prior to injuries that sidelined both Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum in the secondary. He produced 359 snaps and accumulated four passes defensed, a fumble recovery, 26 combined tackles and two tackles for loss in 2025. With a clean bill of health, Morrison is optimistic for the future. He relied on teammate Vita Vea and his faith to put the injury into perspective and enters 2026 with a reformulated approach and newfound appreciation for the game.

"I just respect him so much as a man and as a person and so just understanding, he always says 'Tough times do not last,'" Morrison stated on Vea. "I have held onto that and have believed it, and this is just a small time in my long life and I am going to take every opportunity that comes my way and run with it."