Jake Browning Welcomes Competition for No. 2 Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Jake Browning in March with what seemed like a pretty obvious role in mind. The Buccaneers had not re-signed Teddy Bridgewater after the 2025 season and thus lacked any passers behind Baker Mayfield with true NFL experience. Browning, who spent most of the past three seasons as the primary backup to Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, offered exactly that. One factor that had to appeal to Tampa Bay was his 15 regular season games played, including 10 starts and a particularly impressive stretch in 2023 when he replaced an injured Burrow for seven games and helped the Bengals win four of them.
All of that remains true five months later in the middle of August, and Browning has done nothing to dim those hopes with his play in training camp. However, there are two other reserve quarterbacks on the roster with second-year man Connor Bazelak and rookie Jalon Daniels and there is, as Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Wednesday, competition for that number-two job behind Mayfield.
"It's been open," said Bowles. "They've got two more games to play. We'll see."
Browning, like both Bazelak and Daniels, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, in his case with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He spent time on the practice squad in both Minnesota and Cincinnati before first making an opening-day roster in 2023. He has been on both sides of the competition in which he now currently finds himself, and he is not afraid of it now.
"I think any time you're in the NFL and you think you're above any kind of competition, you're in the wrong business," said Browning. "I welcome any competition and feel pretty confident that I've been really well this camp. I had the back thing pop up, and really before that I felt like I was playing really well. And then since coming back I've kind of picked up right where I left off. Yeah, JD played well and Baze is a really good player, too, so we've got a good room. I'm not shying away from any competition. Bring it."
Browning was slated to start the Bucs' preseason opener against the Jets last Friday but he tweaked his back early in a joint practice with the New York squad and was held out. He has returned to practice this week and expects to play, though Bowles said the amount of his anticipated playing time has not yet been determined. Now he's looking forward to his first game action as a Buccaneer, only slightly delayed.
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Tuesday, August 18th at AdventHealth Training Center.
"I just had my back tighten up on me on a rollout pass," Browning explained. "I went to pump and felt it tighten. I don't think it's a long-term thing at all. It felt good today. I felt like I probably could have played in the game. I was kind of told that, 'Hey, you weren't going to play very much to begin with, so we're just going to rest you and kind of ease you back in.' So, yeah, I feel good. I'm excited to play this week and glad it wasn't a long-term thing.
"I'm excited to [play]. Like I said, if you're building your résumé, for us what you put on tape is your résumé. I think it's a good opportunity to play whether it's Week One, Week Two, Week 15, whatever it is. You're always excited to go play some live football."
Browning doesn't treat his preseason opportunities any different than a regular season chance to play, though of course he'll go into it knowing he won't be finishing it. It's a chance to put what he thinks has been very good preparation in camp into practice with the cameras rolling.
"You're playing a game – just try to operate the offense well just like you would in a Week Three game of the regular season," he said. "Any time you get to play, I'm excited for it. I don't think you treat it any different. Maybe if you're a 10-year vet that's started over 100 games, maybe you're looking at it a little different, but for now I just want to go in, play with good feet, good eyes, operate the offense well, move down the field, make the right reads. That's kind of where my mind's at.
"I think any time you're playing whether it's in-season, regular season, preseason or anything like that, you're building a résumé. So you've got to prepare for your opportunities to play. I try not to over-think my play. I've been a backup for a while. You get used to it a little bit. That is the job. Nobody knows if you're prepared until you get thrown in there. I try not to over-think that too much. I've got a routine that I prepare, and once I get on the field I feel my confidence and preparation and just let it rip."