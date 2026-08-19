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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jake Browning Welcomes Competition for No. 2 Job

QB Jake Browning, who is expected to make his Bucs game debut on Saturday night, will use his confidence and preparation to let it rip, and says "bring it on" to competition for the primary reserve spot behind Baker Mayfield

Aug 19, 2026 at 12:08 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Jake Browning in March with what seemed like a pretty obvious role in mind. The Buccaneers had not re-signed Teddy Bridgewater after the 2025 season and thus lacked any passers behind Baker Mayfield with true NFL experience. Browning, who spent most of the past three seasons as the primary backup to Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, offered exactly that. One factor that had to appeal to Tampa Bay was his 15 regular season games played, including 10 starts and a particularly impressive stretch in 2023 when he replaced an injured Burrow for seven games and helped the Bengals win four of them.

All of that remains true five months later in the middle of August, and Browning has done nothing to dim those hopes with his play in training camp. However, there are two other reserve quarterbacks on the roster with second-year man Connor Bazelak and rookie Jalon Daniels and there is, as Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Wednesday, competition for that number-two job behind Mayfield.

"It's been open," said Bowles. "They've got two more games to play. We'll see."

Browning, like both Bazelak and Daniels, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, in his case with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He spent time on the practice squad in both Minnesota and Cincinnati before first making an opening-day roster in 2023. He has been on both sides of the competition in which he now currently finds himself, and he is not afraid of it now.

"I think any time you're in the NFL and you think you're above any kind of competition, you're in the wrong business," said Browning. "I welcome any competition and feel pretty confident that I've been really well this camp. I had the back thing pop up, and really before that I felt like I was playing really well. And then since coming back I've kind of picked up right where I left off. Yeah, JD played well and Baze is a really good player, too, so we've got a good room. I'm not shying away from any competition. Bring it."

Browning was slated to start the Bucs' preseason opener against the Jets last Friday but he tweaked his back early in a joint practice with the New York squad and was held out. He has returned to practice this week and expects to play, though Bowles said the amount of his anticipated playing time has not yet been determined. Now he's looking forward to his first game action as a Buccaneer, only slightly delayed.

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - August 18

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Tuesday, August 18th at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66, Guard Nash Hutmacher #66, Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77, Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76, Center Graham Barton #62, Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66, Guard Nash Hutmacher #66, Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77, Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76, Center Graham Barton #62, Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97, Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57, Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97, Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57, Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 and Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 and Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Senior Athletic Trainer John Ames during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Senior Athletic Trainer John Ames during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 and Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 and Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 and Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 and Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Barika Kpeenu #49, Running Back Josh Williams #18 and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Barika Kpeenu #49, Running Back Josh Williams #18 and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 and Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 and Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Kicker B.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Kicker B.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Kicker B.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Kicker B.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 and Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 and Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, Head Coach Todd Bowles and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, Head Coach Todd Bowles and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, Head Coach Todd Bowles and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, Head Coach Todd Bowles and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Cornerback Roman Parodie #37, Cornerback Damarion Williams #28, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson, Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Austin Westbrook Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Coastal Carolina University during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Cornerback Roman Parodie #37, Cornerback Damarion Williams #28, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson, Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Austin Westbrook Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Coastal Carolina University during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell, Senior Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Coaching Fellow Terrence Brooks, Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52m Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Linebacker Javin Wright #48, Linebacker John Bullock #30, Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 and Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell, Senior Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Coaching Fellow Terrence Brooks, Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52m Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Linebacker Javin Wright #48, Linebacker John Bullock #30, Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 and Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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"I just had my back tighten up on me on a rollout pass," Browning explained. "I went to pump and felt it tighten. I don't think it's a long-term thing at all. It felt good today. I felt like I probably could have played in the game. I was kind of told that, 'Hey, you weren't going to play very much to begin with, so we're just going to rest you and kind of ease you back in.' So, yeah, I feel good. I'm excited to play this week and glad it wasn't a long-term thing.

"I'm excited to [play]. Like I said, if you're building your résumé, for us what you put on tape is your résumé. I think it's a good opportunity to play whether it's Week One, Week Two, Week 15, whatever it is. You're always excited to go play some live football."

Browning doesn't treat his preseason opportunities any different than a regular season chance to play, though of course he'll go into it knowing he won't be finishing it. It's a chance to put what he thinks has been very good preparation in camp into practice with the cameras rolling.

"You're playing a game – just try to operate the offense well just like you would in a Week Three game of the regular season," he said. "Any time you get to play, I'm excited for it. I don't think you treat it any different. Maybe if you're a 10-year vet that's started over 100 games, maybe you're looking at it a little different, but for now I just want to go in, play with good feet, good eyes, operate the offense well, move down the field, make the right reads. That's kind of where my mind's at.

"I think any time you're playing whether it's in-season, regular season, preseason or anything like that, you're building a résumé. So you've got to prepare for your opportunities to play. I try not to over-think my play. I've been a backup for a while. You get used to it a little bit. That is the job. Nobody knows if you're prepared until you get thrown in there. I try not to over-think that too much. I've got a routine that I prepare, and once I get on the field I feel my confidence and preparation and just let it rip."

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