Yaya Diaby: "Good as He Can Be"

The Buccaneers' overhauled defensive line is getting into the backfield and wreaking havoc, creating advantageous positioning and matchups across the line. Entering his fourth season in Tampa Bay and the final year of his rookie contract, Yaya Diaby has been one of the beneficiaries of the retooled defensive line. Members of the unit have fed off one another and Diaby has generated pressure throughout camp, including practice on Wednesday.

"He has had a very solid camp," described Head Coach Todd Bowles. "He is working on his pass rush game and has been good at that and has been great in the run game. He has been as good as he can be."

Last season, Diaby led the Buccaneers in sacks with 7.0 and totaled 783 snaps. He had the sixth highest pressure rate (16.3%) in 2025 with a minimum of 350 pass rush snaps per NextGen Stats, bolstering the unit. Diaby compiled 19 quarterback hits and 62 pressures last season (14th), and although he may be flying under the radar this offseason with the hype surrounding Rueben Bain Jr. and David Walker, Diaby has produced a stellar offseason. Heading into 2026, he is focused on daily growth.

"Personal goal is just personal goal, but for team goals, like I said, I want to finish top 10 in defense, and I really believe we can do that because everybody is hungry," described Diaby. "Everybody wants to get better, and, you know, today's practice showed how we can be if we all lock in."